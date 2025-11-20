Mental strength is your true weapon, says Mohsin Nawaz at ICT Shooting Tournament

LAHORE: Celebrated long-range shooter and sports psychologist Mohsin Nawaz reminded participants and officers that mental strength is the ultimate tool for success, both on the firing range and in life.
Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 6th Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Shooting Competition, hosted at the Police Lines Headquarters, Nawaz emphasized, “Your mental health is more powerful than the weapon in your hand,” inspiring officers and citizens alike to focus on the psychological aspects of performance.
The competition, featuring weapons including SMGs, MP5s, and pistols, drew strong participation from Shooting Club members and citizens across Pakistan. It aimed to promote community policing, strengthen ties between law enforcement and the public, and highlight the importance of discipline and precision in shooting sports. The event was attended by DIG Headquarters Malik Jamil Zafar, AIG Logistics Abdul Haq Umrani, and AIG Complaint and Investigation Inayat Ali Shah, who also presided over the awards ceremony.
Mohsin Nawaz, recently selected for the prestigious Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his international achievements, shared his unique perspective as a sports psychologist. Drawing on his experience winning 10 international medals, an unprecedented feat for a Pakistani civilian in European competition, he stressed that success stems from a “strong mind” and that poor performance often has a psychological reason.
