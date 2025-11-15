President Zardari gives assent to Military Bills, resets COAS tenure under 27th Amendment

- Pakistan Army, Air Force, and Navy Acts amended to implement 27th Constitutional Amendment
- COAS Field Marshal Asim Munir’s tenure as CDF now starts from date of notification
- CJCSC post replaced by Commander of National Strategic Command across armed forces
ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday gave his assent to three key military-related bills, including the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2025, effectively resetting the tenure of Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir following his appointment as Chief of the Defence Forces (CDF). The President also approved amendments to the Pakistan Air Force and Pakistan Navy acts, marking a significant step in implementing the controversial 27th Constitutional Amendment.
Notifications of the assents were shared by the PPP on social media platform X.
صدرِ مملکت آصف علی زرداری نے پاکستان آرمی (ترمیمی) بل 2025، پاکستان ایئر فورس (ترمیمی) بل 2025 اور پاکستان نیوی (ترمیمی) بل 2025 کی منظوری دے دی ہے۔@AAliZardari pic.twitter.com/7qDI2SAtjc
— PPP (@MediaCellPPP) November 15, 2025
With his approval, the bills have now become part of the Constitution, formalising changes that will reshape Pakistan’s military leadership structure. As explained earlier this week by Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar in the National Assembly, the five-year tenure of the CDF will now commence from the date of notification of his appointment.
All three pieces of legislation, hurriedly passed by Parliament without debate, pertain to the 27th Amendment, which has also paved the way for the establishment of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC). The amendment has faced sharp criticism from opposition parties.
Under the Army Act changes, the term “chief of the army staff” will be replaced with “chief of the defence forces,” while the post of Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) will be replaced with “commander of the National Strategic Command.” Section 8A of the Pakistan Army Act 1952 has also been amended to specify that, for the first appointment of the CDF, tenure begins from the date of notification.
The legislation further allows the Prime Minister, on the recommendation of the COAS/CDF, to appoint the commander of the National Strategic Command from among army generals for a three-year term, with the possibility of reappointment or extension up to three years. It also ensures that such appointments, reappointments, or extensions “shall not be called into question before any court on any ground whatsoever.”
Additionally, the federal government may authorise, in writing and on the recommendation of the COAS/CDF, a vice or deputy chief of the army staff to exercise specified powers and functions of the COAS under any existing law, rules, or orders.
Amendments to the Air Force and Navy acts similarly remove the post of CJCSC from their statutory documents, aligning all three services under the new leadership structure established by the 27th Amendment.
Hi! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be ok. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to new posts.
Thanks – Enjoyed this update, can I set it up so I receive an email sent to me whenever you make a new update?
Very interesting details you have remarked, regards for putting up.
This really answered my problem, thank you!
You made some nice points there. I looked on the internet for the topic and found most people will agree with your blog.
You have brought up a very great details , thanks for the post.
Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Keep up the great work!
Thanks for the article, how can I make is so that I receive an email every time you write a new update?
I think other web-site proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user friendly style and design, let alone the content. You are an expert in this topic!
I think other website proprietors should take this site as an model, very clean and great user pleasant design and style.
You really make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something which I think I would never understand. It seems too complicated and extremely broad for me. I am looking forward for your next post, I’ll try to get the hang of it!
Hi, I think your site might be having browser compatibility issues. When I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping. I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Hello. impressive job. I did not anticipate this. This is a remarkable story. Thanks!
Hey There. I discovered your weblog using msn. This is a very well written article. I will be sure to bookmark it and return to learn more of your helpful information. Thank you for the post. I will definitely comeback.
I¦ll immediately take hold of your rss as I can’t find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognise in order that I may subscribe. Thanks.
great post.Ne’er knew this, thankyou for letting me know.
Whats up! I simply would like to give an enormous thumbs up for the good info you have got right here on this post. I will likely be coming again to your weblog for more soon.
I like this web site because so much utile material on here : D.
Some times its a pain in the ass to read what website owners wrote but this site is really user friendly! .
Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve really enjoyed browsing your blog posts. In any case I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
I?¦ve learn a few excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how so much attempt you set to make this kind of excellent informative site.
I truly appreciate this post. I have been looking everywhere for this! Thank goodness I found it on Bing. You have made my day! Thx again!
The following time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as a lot as this one. I mean, I do know it was my choice to learn, however I truly thought youd have something fascinating to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix when you werent too busy looking for attention.
Having read this I thought it was very informative. I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this article together. I once again find myself spending way to much time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
I conceive this web site contains some rattling superb information for everyone. “Variety is the soul of pleasure.” by Aphra Behn.
Well I really enjoyed studying it. This article procured by you is very constructive for proper planning.
I truly enjoy reading through on this site, it has good blog posts. “And all the winds go sighing, For sweet things dying.” by Christina Georgina Rossetti.
hey there and thank you for your information – I’ve certainly picked up anything new from right here. I did alternatively expertise a few technical points the usage of this website, since I skilled to reload the website many times prior to I could get it to load correctly. I had been thinking about in case your hosting is OK? No longer that I am complaining, however sluggish loading cases instances will sometimes have an effect on your placement in google and could harm your quality score if ads and ***********|advertising|advertising|advertising and *********** with Adwords. Anyway I am including this RSS to my e-mail and can look out for much extra of your respective exciting content. Ensure that you update this again soon..
Hmm it looks like your site ate my first comment (it was super long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I had written and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer but I’m still new to everything. Do you have any helpful hints for rookie blog writers? I’d certainly appreciate it.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is added I get several emails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me from that service? Thanks a lot!
I got what you mean , thankyou for putting up.Woh I am lucky to find this website through google. “Delay is preferable to error.” by Thomas Jefferson.
Heya i am for the primary time here. I came across this board and I find It really useful & it helped me out much. I hope to provide something again and help others such as you aided me.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s truly informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I will appreciate if you continue this in future. Many people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Awsome blog! I am loving it!! Will come back again. I am taking your feeds also.
It’s hard to seek out educated folks on this matter, but you sound like you recognize what you’re speaking about! Thanks
Great post. I was checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed! Very helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I care for such information a lot. I was looking for this certain information for a very long time. Thank you and best of luck.
obviously like your web-site however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. Several of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very bothersome to tell the truth on the other hand I will certainly come back again.
you’re really a good webmaster. The site loading speed is amazing. It seems that you’re doing any unique trick. Also, The contents are masterpiece. you have done a great job on this topic!
Wonderful work! This is the type of information that should be shared around the net. Shame on Google for not positioning this post higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thanks =)
Great blog here! Also your site loads up fast! What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as yours lol
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic however , I’d figured I’d ask. Would you be interested in exchanging links or maybe guest authoring a blog post or vice-versa? My site covers a lot of the same topics as yours and I believe we could greatly benefit from each other. If you happen to be interested feel free to send me an e-mail. I look forward to hearing from you! Wonderful blog by the way!
After examine just a few of the weblog posts in your website now, and I actually like your approach of blogging. I bookmarked it to my bookmark website listing and will likely be checking again soon. Pls try my website online as nicely and let me know what you think.
Really Appreciate this post, can I set it up so I receive an email sent to me whenever you publish a fresh update?
Do you mind if I quote a few of your posts as long as I provide credit and sources back to your blog? My blog site is in the very same niche as yours and my visitors would certainly benefit from a lot of the information you provide here. Please let me know if this okay with you. Thank you!
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and it is time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could I desire to suggest you few interesting things or tips. Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article. I desire to read more things about it!
Would you be thinking about exchanging hyperlinks?
There are some attention-grabbing points in time on this article but I don’t know if I see all of them heart to heart. There may be some validity but I will take maintain opinion until I look into it further. Good article , thanks and we want extra! Added to FeedBurner as properly
I am curious to find out what blog platform you’re using? I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest website and I would like to find something more safe. Do you have any solutions?
I really like your writing style, good information, regards for putting up :D. “Much unhappiness has come into the world because of bewilderment and things left unsaid.” by Feodor Mikhailovich Dostoyevsky.
Some genuinely wonderful work on behalf of the owner of this internet site, dead great written content.
naturally like your website however you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I in finding it very troublesome to tell the truth nevertheless I will certainly come again again.
Your place is valueble for me. Thanks!…
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I am not sure whether this post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty. You’re incredible! Thanks!
Hello. magnificent job. I did not imagine this. This is a great story. Thanks!
I’ll immediately grab your rss as I can not find your e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Please allow me understand so that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Just wanna say that this is very helpful, Thanks for taking your time to write this.
Thank you for the auspicious writeup. It in fact was a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from you! By the way, how could we communicate?
I’ll immediately take hold of your rss feed as I can not in finding your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service. Do you have any? Kindly let me recognize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
Whats up very cool website!! Man .. Excellent .. Amazing .. I will bookmark your web site and take the feeds additionallyKI am satisfied to search out so many helpful info right here within the post, we want develop more techniques on this regard, thank you for sharing. . . . . .
Thanks for the sensible critique. Me & my neighbor were just preparing to do some research on this. We got a grab a book from our area library but I think I learned more from this post. I am very glad to see such excellent information being shared freely out there.
I’ll right away grasp your rss feed as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or newsletter service. Do you have any? Please permit me realize in order that I could subscribe. Thanks.
You should take part in a contest for one of the best blogs on the web. I will recommend this site!
I get pleasure from, result in I discovered just what I used to be taking a look for. You have ended my four day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
I was recommended this website by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this post is written by him as no one else know such detailed about my problem. You’re wonderful! Thanks!
What i don’t understood is if truth be told how you are not actually a lot more neatly-liked than you might be now. You’re very intelligent. You realize therefore significantly on the subject of this matter, made me in my opinion imagine it from so many various angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated until it’s something to do with Woman gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent. At all times care for it up!
After I originally commented I clicked the -Notify me when new feedback are added- checkbox and now each time a remark is added I get 4 emails with the identical comment. Is there any means you’ll be able to take away me from that service? Thanks!
There’s noticeably a bundle to find out about this. I assume you made sure nice factors in options also.
I’m still learning from you, but I’m trying to achieve my goals. I absolutely liked reading all that is posted on your site.Keep the aarticles coming. I enjoyed it!
There is noticeably a bundle to know about this. I assume you made certain nice points in features also.
Thanks for another excellent article. Where else could anyone get that type of information in such an ideal way of writing? I’ve a presentation next week, and I am on the look for such information.
As soon as I discovered this internet site I went on reddit to share some of the love with them.
Hi! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with Search Engine Optimization? I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share. Cheers!
naturally like your web site however you have to check the spelling on quite a few of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I to find it very troublesome to inform the truth on the other hand I will definitely come again again.
Very interesting info!Perfect just what I was looking for!
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear. She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
I really enjoy looking at on this web site, it has superb posts. “Words are, of course, the most powerful drug used by mankind.” by Rudyard Kipling.
Very interesting information!Perfect just what I was looking for!
Great V I should certainly pronounce, impressed with your web site. I had no trouble navigating through all the tabs and related information ended up being truly easy to do to access. I recently found what I hoped for before you know it in the least. Quite unusual. Is likely to appreciate it for those who add forums or anything, web site theme . a tones way for your client to communicate. Excellent task..
Great info and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to hire some professional writers? Thank you 🙂
I have been browsing online more than 3 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like yours. It’s pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all website owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be a lot more useful than ever before.
Whoa! This blog looks exactly like my old one! It’s on a entirely different subject but it has pretty much the same layout and design. Wonderful choice of colors!
Hey, you used to write fantastic, but the last few posts have been kinda boring… I miss your great writings. Past several posts are just a bit out of track! come on!
My spouse and i got so happy Chris could round up his reports from your ideas he made while using the site. It is now and again perplexing just to be making a gift of secrets and techniques which some others might have been selling. We really do understand we’ve got the blog owner to give thanks to for this. Most of the explanations you’ve made, the straightforward web site menu, the relationships you will aid to foster – it’s got most remarkable, and it’s really helping our son in addition to our family reason why this idea is entertaining, and that’s seriously serious. Thank you for everything!
great publish, very informative. I ponder why the opposite specialists of this sector do not notice this. You should continue your writing. I’m confident, you’ve a huge readers’ base already!
Rattling excellent visual appeal on this web site, I’d value it 10 10.
I truly treasure your work, Great post.
Generally I don’t learn post on blogs, however I wish to say that this write-up very forced me to try and do so! Your writing style has been amazed me. Thank you, very great article.
I have been absent for some time, but now I remember why I used to love this blog. Thank you, I will try and check back more frequently. How frequently you update your website?
I dugg some of you post as I cerebrated they were extremely helpful handy
What i don’t understood is in truth how you’re no longer really a lot more neatly-favored than you may be now. You’re very intelligent. You know thus significantly relating to this subject, produced me individually consider it from a lot of various angles. Its like women and men are not involved until it is something to accomplish with Girl gaga! Your own stuffs great. At all times take care of it up!
he blog was how do i say it… relevant, finally something that helped me. Thanks
Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you really realize what you’re speaking about! Bookmarked. Please additionally visit my site =). We can have a link change agreement among us!
hi!,I like your writing so much! share we communicate more about your post on AOL? I require an expert on this area to solve my problem. Maybe that’s you! Looking forward to see you.
I truly enjoy looking through on this web site, it contains superb articles.
Admiring the dedication you put into your blog and in depth information you present. It’s awesome to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same old rehashed material. Great read! I’ve bookmarked your site and I’m adding your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Keep working ,fantastic job!
I have not checked in here for some time because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I?¦ll add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend 🙂
Thanks, I have just been searching for info about this subject for ages and yours is the best I’ve found out so far. However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you positive in regards to the source?
I too conceive thus, perfectly indited post! .
I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog. Do you ever run into any browser compatibility problems? A small number of my blog readers have complained about my website not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Opera. Do you have any recommendations to help fix this problem?
I together with my buddies happened to be looking through the excellent information located on your site then immediately I had an awful feeling I never thanked the website owner for those techniques. These people are already totally thrilled to see all of them and have in effect certainly been using them. We appreciate you getting indeed considerate as well as for making a decision on certain exceptional subjects most people are really desperate to discover. My sincere apologies for not expressing gratitude to you sooner.
Thanks for another informative blog. Where else could I get that type of info written in such a perfect way? I’ve a project that I’m just now working on, and I have been on the look out for such information.
Some truly great information, Sword lily I noticed this.
Hello there! Would you mind if I share your blog with my myspace group? There’s a lot of people that I think would really enjoy your content. Please let me know. Thanks