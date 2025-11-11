Andrew Mountbatten lands in fresh controversy with allegations of misconduct on foreign trip

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly known as Prince Andrew, has again drawn headlines following new claims about his conduct during an official trip to Thailand in the early 2000s. A royal historian alleged that he used a taxpayer-funded diplomatic visit for personal encounters, reviving long-standing questions about his behaviour while serving as the UK’s trade envoy.
According to historian Andrew Lownie, Andrew allegedly arranged for dozens of sex workers to visit his Bangkok hotel over several days. The claims, which Lownie described as evidence of a “spectacular fall from grace,” suggest he blurred the line between official duties and private activities — something reportedly known among embassy staff at the time.
Lownie added that other witnesses, including a Reuters journalist and a member of Thailand’s royal family, were aware of the situation. The reports come as Andrew remains stripped of his royal titles and public duties, following years of controversy surrounding his association with Jeffrey Epstein and subsequent allegations raised in Virginia Giuffre’s memoir.
Public reaction online has been sharply critical, with royal followers calling the latest reports “unsurprising” and “embarrassing.” Others argued that his position once shielded him from accountability.
When asked about the resurfaced allegations, commentators on Sky News Australia speculated that Andrew might eventually leave the UK altogether, noting his reluctance to face further questioning abroad. Correspondent Kinsey Schofield, however, warned that many of the claims circulating online remain unverified, adding that “Andrew continues to attract sensational stories because they drive attention and profit.”
As of now, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has not publicly addressed the latest allegations.
