Parliamentary panels endorse draft 27th Amendment Bill after key revisions

— Shehbaz Sharif orders withdrawal of proposed immunity for PM
— PM hosts dinner for govt coalition senators after joint parliamentary committee
— Lawmakers of PTI, JUI-F, and MWM continue boycott of committee proceedings
— Transfer of judges between high courts, transfer of cases from one high court to another, and amendments related to Article 243 still being discussed
— PTI lawmakers say proposed changes to Constitution akin to ‘burying it’
ISLAMABAD: The federal government’s efforts to get the 27th Constitutional Amendment passed by both Houses of Parliament gained major momentum as the standing committees of both houses of Parliament on law and justice on Sunday approved, with some revisions, the draft of the Constitution (Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2025.
This development came as PM Shehbaz Sharif stepped up efforts to secure consensus on 27th Amendment. The passage of the bill marked another step in what the government describes as an effort to reform the judicial and constitutional framework of the country.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised coalition partners for their support in advancing the 27th Constitutional Amendment, calling the achievement a reflection of “national unity and collective resolve”.
The premier hosted a dinner of government and coalition senators after a joint parliamentary committee comprising legislators from the Senate and National Assembly’s standing committees on law and justice approved the complete draft of the proposed 27th Amendment, sources told Geo News earlier in the day.
The premier said all allied parties “stood firmly behind the government’s national approach”, adding that the spirit of cooperation had strengthened the federation.
“The government and all coalition partners worked together for better governance and harmony among the provinces,” the prime minister remarked, appreciating their role in the amendment’s approval process.
He said every milestone achieved under the current government was the outcome of mutual understanding and teamwork between the ruling party and its allies.
“Our diplomatic achievements and Pakistan’s enhanced global standing mirror the unity and coordination among all coalition partners,” he added.
The joint session of both the parliamentary parties, co-chaired by Senator Farooq H. Naek and MNA Chaudhry Mahmood Bashir Virk, reviewed the remaining clauses of the bill after nearly two days of back-to-back meetings. The panels, Naek said, had given him and Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar the authority to make technical and linguistic adjustments to a few provisions before final submission.
Naek told reporters that deliberations were still underway on three contentious points — the transfer of judges between high courts, the transfer of cases from one high court to another, and amendments related to Article 243, which defines the command of the armed forces.
“Some members raised objections on the judicial transfer clauses, but discussions are ongoing, and we hope consensus will emerge soon,” he said.
The proposed amendment bill was tabled in the Senate on Saturday, only hours after receiving federal cabinet approval, triggering a loud protest from the opposition benches. Lawmakers from the PTI, JUI-F, and Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) continued their boycott of the committee proceedings on Sunday, criticising what they called an “opaque and rushed process.”
Despite the walkout, Tarar said the parliamentary committees had completed “around 85 percent of the work” and were close to finalising the draft for presentation before Parliament.
“The prime minister has already directed the withdrawal of clauses proposing legal immunity for the president and prime minister,” he told journalists, stressing that the government sought “broad-based agreement, not confrontation.”
The bill proposes several significant constitutional changes, including the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) to adjudicate constitutional matters, reforms to the appointment and transfer process of high court judges, an increase in the permissible size of provincial cabinets by two percent, and restructuring the military command provisions under Article 243.
According to PPP lawmaker Kasim Gilani, the draft “mainly touches five key areas: establishment of the Federal Constitutional Court, transfer of judges (Article 200), rectifying the Senate election anomaly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, cabinet size adjustment on smaller provinces’ demand (Article 130(6)), and changes in Article 243 on defence services and presidential immunity. All other changes are merely consequential,” he posted on X (formerly Twitter).
The joint meeting also revisited proposals for renaming Khyber Pakhtunkhwa — a long-standing demand of the Awami National Party (ANP) — and discussed the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) proposal to strengthen local government structures. Naek said that participants had been given time to consult their respective party leaderships on these suggestions.
Among those attending the in-camera session were Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister of State for Law Barrister Aqeel Malik, Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry, PML-N Senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu, ANP’s Hidayatullah Khan, and PPP MNAs Kasim Gilani and Syed Abrar Ali Shah. PML-N MNA Shumaila Rana joined via video link.
Talal Chaudhry told reporters that all recommendations of the committees would be consolidated into a report to be presented before the Senate. “This is an ongoing democratic process. Every party has the right to voice its opinion, but decisions will ultimately be made by majority consensus,” he said.
Naek also dismissed speculation of a clash between coalition partners over the issue of presidential and prime ministerial immunity. “All parties have expressed their views freely. The goal is not confrontation but constructive constitutional reform,” he noted.
Tarar reiterated that the process remained open and inclusive. “The opposition was invited to contribute constructively, and we will continue discussions until consensus from all parliamentary groups is achieved,” he said.
If approved, the 27th Constitutional Amendment would become one of the most wide-ranging constitutional reform packages in recent years — aiming to redefine the balance of power between institutions, clarify judicial authority, and update provisions relating to the armed forces’ command structure.
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators on Sunday voiced strong opposition to the proposed changes in the Constitution via the 27th Amendment.
Senate Chairperson Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani presided over today’s proceedings, which were held to mull over the proposed constitutional tweaks.
Speaking on the floor of the House, PTI Senator Ali Zafar reaffirmed his party’s strong opposition to the proposed amendment, warning that altering the Constitution was akin to “tampering with the foundation of a building”.
He likened the nation to a building, saying the government’s actions were “weakening its very foundation”.
The PTI leader expressed dismay over the pace at which the government was pushing for the proposed amendment, saying that constitutional amendments took a long time even when the country was “under dictatorships”.
Senator Zafar rejected the proposed amendment, which, according to him, was introduced by a parliament with no “genuine public support”.
“This so-called parliament does not have the authority to amend the Constitution,” he said.
The PTI leader criticised the proposed judicial reforms, warning they would reduce Supreme Court judges to the level of Supreme District and Sessions Court judges.
Senator Zafar cautioned that the proposed judicial appointment process could threaten the independence and impartiality of the judiciary.
Speaking on the floor of the upper house of parliament, PTI Senator Hamid Khan described the proposed 27th Constitutional Amendment as an attempt to “bury the Constitution.”
Khan emphasised the importance of consensus before any change was brought forward.
Calling the 26th Amendment “the death of the Constitution,” he said that the 27th Amendment represented an effort to “bury it completely”.
“The 26th and 27th amendments are a matter of national shame,” he said, warning that if the judicial system collapsed, “citizens would have nowhere to go for their rights.”
Senator Khan asserted that those who vote in favour of the amendment “would not be able to justify their actions in history,” adding that the move has “destroyed the judicial system and distorted the Constitution”.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Senator Pervaiz Rashid dismissed PTI leaders’ criticism of the amendments, saying they showed “only the perspective that suited” them.
“Judicial independence enjoyed today was not achieved through the efforts of the judiciary, but through the struggles of the country’s political activists,” he said.
He added that the judiciary took undue advantage of its independence.
Referring to PTI lawmakers’ speeches, Senator Rashid said that the opposition appeared to have agreed to all other proposals for the amendment except the judicial reforms.
The PML-N leader wished PTI members had taken part in committee discussions to voice their opinions.
Shehbaz Sharif orders withdrawal of proposed immunity for PM
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday ordered the withdrawal of proposed immunity for the PM as part of the 27th Constitutional Amendment, urging that the premier must remain “fully accountable”.
Taking to X, he ordered the withdrawal of a clause seeking to grant immunity to the PM in the 27th Amendment and said, “On my return from Azerbaijan, I have learnt that some Senators belonging to our party have submitted an amendment regarding immunity for the prime minister.”
“While I acknowledge their intent in good faith, the proposal was not part of the Cabinet-approved draft. I have instructed that it be withdrawn immediately,” PM Shehbaz wrote.
“As a matter of principle, an elected prime minister must remain fully accountable, both before the court of law and the people.”
Separately, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, while speaking to reporters, said that PM Shehbaz told him earlier that “he had no interest in getting immunity,” owing to the executive nature of his role as the prime minister.
“The other positions being granted immunity do not have any executive functions,” Tarrar explained.
The statement comes as Senate and National Assembly committees continue to hold discussions on the proposed bill for the 27th Constitutional Amendment.
The bill proposes the creation of a Federal Constitutional Court (FCC), changes to the appointment process for high court judges, a higher cap on provincial cabinets, and changes to the military leadership structure.
A set of clauses in the bill also proposes lifelong constitutional protection to officers promoted to five-star ranks of field marshal, Marshal of the Air Force or Admiral of the fleet.
Such officers would “retain the rank, privileges and remain in uniform for life”, removable only through the impeachment-like procedure under Article 47.
Immunities similar to those enjoyed by the president under Article 248 would apply in this case.
Article 248 of the Constitution stipulates that “no criminal proceedings whatsoever shall be instituted or continued against the president or a governor in any court during his term of office.”
On Saturday afternoon, the federal cabinet approved the bill for the 27th Constitutional Amendment, welcoming it to “the fullest extent.”
Subsequently, it was tabled before the Senate, triggering noisy protests from the opposition over the pace and scope of the proposed changes.
Article 95 of the Constitution of Pakistan allows for a prime minister to be impeached via a no-confidence motion.
It states: “A resolution for a vote of no-confidence moved by not less than twenty per centum of the total membership of the National Assembly may be passed against the Prime Minister by the National Assembly.”
