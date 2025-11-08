Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Pakistan, Hong Kong, and Afghanistan emerge victorious

The Hong Kong Sixes 2025 tournament kicked off with a series of thrilling matches, but rain played a major role in disrupting play on the first day. Several highly anticipated games were abandoned, while others saw exciting finishes. The three-day event, which runs from November 7 to November 9, features 29 T20 matches across four pools at the Mong Kok, Mission Road Ground.
On Friday, November 7, heavy rain led to the abandonment of multiple matches. The scheduled matches between Bangladesh and Hong Kong, and the United Arab Emirates and England, were called off without a toss due to the weather. The conditions also affected the flow of play in other matches, but a few exciting contests managed to go ahead.
In Pool C, Pakistan registered a thrilling victory over Kuwait. After Kuwait posted a solid total of 123/2 in 6 overs, Pakistan successfully chased down the target, scoring 124/1 in 6 overs, and winning by 4 wickets. Pakistan’s victory was well-fought, with the team showing resilience in a closely contested match.
In Pool A, Afghanistan defeated Nepal by 17 runs in another exciting contest. Afghanistan posted a competitive total of 112/5, while Nepal could only manage 95/2 in their 6 overs. Afghanistan’s all-round performance saw them secure a comfortable win, leaving Nepal with little chance of a comeback.
The host nation, Hong Kong, also enjoyed a solid win in Pool D. They chased down Sri Lanka’s total of 79/5 with ease, reaching 80/2 in just 3.4 overs. The victory, secured by 4 wickets, was a strong start for Hong Kong in the competition and set the stage for their upcoming matches.
Australia made a dominant start in their match against the United Arab Emirates in Pool B, winning by 6 wickets. The UAE set a modest total of 87/3 in 6 overs, but Australia comfortably chased it down, finishing with 88/0 in just 3 overs.
In another exciting contest, India edged past Pakistan by 2 runs using the DLS method. India posted 86/4 in 6 overs, while Pakistan managed to score 41/1 in 3 overs when rain interrupted play, and the match was decided by the DLS method.
As the tournament progresses, teams will be eyeing the quarter-finals, with key matches scheduled for Saturday, November 8, 2025. South Africa will face Nepal, while India will play Kuwait. The first quarter-final match, between Australia and Bangladesh, is also eagerly anticipated, along with the other knockout matches that will take place throughout the day.
The final, scheduled for Sunday, November 9, promises to be a thrilling conclusion to this exciting international T20 tournament.
