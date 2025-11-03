Bilawal confirms Shehbaz-led team sought PPP nod for 27th Amendment

KARACHI: The prospect of a 27th Constitutional Amendment gained momentum on Monday after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said a delegation of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had sought his party’s support for the proposed changes.

According to a PPP statement, the delegation met Bilawal and President Asif Ali Zardari to discuss wide-ranging reforms under consideration. The PPP chief said the proposed amendment includes the formation of constitutional courts, restoration of executive magistrates, changes in judicial transfers, and revisions to Article 243 of the Constitution concerning command of the armed forces.

He added that the plan also envisages returning the subjects of education and population planning to the federation, reviewing the National Finance Commission (NFC) award protections, and ending the deadlock over appointments to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Bilawal said the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) would meet on November 6 at Bilawal House in Karachi following President Zardari’s return from Doha to decide the party’s stance on the issue. The committee will also deliberate on the broader political situation.

Minister of State for Law and Justice Barrister Aqeel Malik later confirmed that the discussions were under way but said a draft had yet to be prepared. Speaking to Geo News, he described the establishment of constitutional courts as an “unfinished agenda” and said restoring executive magistrates could ease the workload on regular courts.

He said population growth required a “federal approach,” while education needed uniform oversight to ensure consistency in quality and curriculum across provinces. “Even when viewed through the lens of terrorism and radicalisation, a central role for the federation becomes essential,” he said.

Malik also noted that Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir’s elevation to Field Marshal after last May’s border escalation with India marked the first such promotion since 1973 and should be acknowledged through amendments to Article 243.

On the ECP appointments, the minister said the government aimed to resolve the recurring stalemate in the selection process, particularly in situations where the position of opposition leader remains vacant.

He acknowledged that any changes involving the NFC would require political consensus, adding that the government was working with its allies to build agreement.

The latest proposal comes a year after the passage of the 26th Constitutional Amendment, which the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had rejected amid claims that several of its lawmakers were coerced to vote in its favour. The amendment remains under judicial review.

Although Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said in August that there was “no need” for further constitutional changes, the government’s position now appears to have shifted.

The idea of a 27th Amendment also surfaced during Bilawal’s October 27 meeting with Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam (Fazl) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where the two leaders discussed joint parliamentary cooperation.

Meanwhile, the PTI has criticised the government’s move, accusing it of attempting to centralise powers. The Islamabad High Court Bar Association, however, has backed the proposal, describing it as a step toward judicial reform and nationwide rotation of judges.