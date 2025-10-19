NATIONAL

Lahore zoo welcomes two giraffes from South Africa

By News Desk

LAHORE: A pair of giraffes arrived at Lahore Safari Park from South Africa on Saturday, marking the return of the species to the city’s public enclosures after an eight-year absence. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif announced the development, which revives a giraffe enclosure that had been vacant for several years.

The last male giraffe died three years ago, leaving the female giraffe alone. The new pair will now allow visitors to once again enjoy sightings of giraffes in Lahore.

This transfer follows the lifting of a two-year ban on animal imports, which had been imposed due to concerns about zoo conditions. Authorities credited nearly 18 months of reforms in wildlife and zoo management for meeting international standards, restoring confidence in the city’s ability to handle such transfers.

LUMHS student found dead in hostel room
Is Punjab ending Saturday holiday in schools?
  1. Why were these giraffes taken out of their native country and put in a zoo? I thought they were threatened or endangered.

