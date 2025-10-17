Entertainment

Court hears petition to ban Pakistan’s first ‘Love Island’-style dating show ‘Lazawal Ishq’

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has started hearing a petition seeking to ban Lazawal Ishq, Pakistan’s first-ever dating show on YouTube. The petition claims that the show promotes “obscenity” and “moral decay” in society.

Filed by the Amaan Taraqqi Party, the petition argues that the show undermines Pakistan’s social and cultural values. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir has issued notices to the federal government, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant authorities.

Lazawal Ishq is a reality show inspired by the popular series Love Island. The format features a group of men and women living together in a villa, forming romantic connections and participating in various risqué challenges, all filmed for the audience. Hosted by actress Ayesha Omar, the show has sparked significant controversy since its teaser release, igniting debates over the limits of free expression and moral standards in entertainment.

Faiq, the petitioner, has urged the court to direct PEMRA and PTA to monitor online platforms for similar content and to clarify the role of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in regulating digital media.

The teaser for Lazawal Ishq has provoked a polarized response on social media, with some hailing it as a groundbreaking move for Pakistan’s entertainment industry, while others have condemned it as unethical and culturally inappropriate.

In response to the backlash, host Ayesha Omar defended the show, stating that it should not be categorized as a dating show. The court will continue its hearing on November 20.

Previous article
Govt determined to equip institutions with cutting-edge technology for sustainable mineral development: PM
Next article
Suspects killed by accomplices during police encounter in Islamabad bakery murder case
News Desk
News Desk

37 COMMENTS

  1. Superb blog! Do you have any hints for aspiring writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything. Would you propose starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed .. Any recommendations? Bless you!

  7. Hey there! I’ve been following your weblog for a long time now and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out from Houston Tx! Just wanted to say keep up the fantastic work!

  10. The next time I read a blog, I hope that it doesnt disappoint me as much as this one. I mean, I know it was my choice to read, but I actually thought youd have something interesting to say. All I hear is a bunch of whining about something that you could fix if you werent too busy looking for attention.

  14. certainly like your web-site but you need to test the spelling on several of your posts. A number of them are rife with spelling problems and I find it very bothersome to inform the reality however I will certainly come back again.

  15. Sugaring effektive und moderne Haarentfernung in Berlin Die Epilation mit Zuckerpaste wird von unseren speziell dafür ausgebildeten Kosmetikerinnen / Depiladoras an allen Körperregionen durchgeführt. Wir bieten diese effektive und moderne Behandlung sehr erfolgreich und schonend mit einem Maximum in der Hygiene der Anwendung an. Sugaring wird immer beliebter.

  16. I’ve recently started a web site, the information you provide on this site has helped me greatly. Thank you for all of your time & work. “Men must be taught as if you taught them not, And things unknown proposed as things forgot.” by Alexander Pope.

  23. I have been surfing on-line greater than 3 hours today, yet I never discovered any interesting article like yours. It’s lovely value sufficient for me. Personally, if all website owners and bloggers made excellent content material as you did, the web will likely be a lot more helpful than ever before.

  30. Thank you for sharing excellent informations. Your web-site is so cool. I am impressed by the details that you have on this website. It reveals how nicely you perceive this subject. Bookmarked this website page, will come back for more articles. You, my friend, ROCK! I found simply the information I already searched everywhere and just couldn’t come across. What a perfect website.

  34. Hmm is anyone else encountering problems with the pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog. Any suggestions would be greatly appreciated.

  35. I loved as much as you will receive carried out right here. The sketch is attractive, your authored subject matter stylish. nonetheless, you command get bought an nervousness over that you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again since exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Comment

Boosting Islamabad-Manama relations

Pakistan enjoys very warm brotherly relations with all Gulf Cooperation Council members, which are embedded in history and religion. The GCC region has remained...

Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan in Jeopardy

Norway defends envoy’s court visit amid Pakistan’s protest

Epaper_25-12-14 LHR

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Facebook Instagram Twitter
Copyright © 2025. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.