Court hears petition to ban Pakistan’s first ‘Love Island’-style dating show ‘Lazawal Ishq’

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has started hearing a petition seeking to ban Lazawal Ishq, Pakistan’s first-ever dating show on YouTube. The petition claims that the show promotes “obscenity” and “moral decay” in society.

Filed by the Amaan Taraqqi Party, the petition argues that the show undermines Pakistan’s social and cultural values. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir has issued notices to the federal government, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), and other relevant authorities.

Lazawal Ishq is a reality show inspired by the popular series Love Island. The format features a group of men and women living together in a villa, forming romantic connections and participating in various risqué challenges, all filmed for the audience. Hosted by actress Ayesha Omar, the show has sparked significant controversy since its teaser release, igniting debates over the limits of free expression and moral standards in entertainment.

Faiq, the petitioner, has urged the court to direct PEMRA and PTA to monitor online platforms for similar content and to clarify the role of the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) in regulating digital media.

The teaser for Lazawal Ishq has provoked a polarized response on social media, with some hailing it as a groundbreaking move for Pakistan’s entertainment industry, while others have condemned it as unethical and culturally inappropriate.

In response to the backlash, host Ayesha Omar defended the show, stating that it should not be categorized as a dating show. The court will continue its hearing on November 20.