Private school teachers can now apply for Dubai Golden Visa 

By News Desk

DUBAI: The United Arab Emirates has expanded its prestigious Golden Visa program to include exceptional educators in Dubai’s private education sector. Announced on October 5, 2024, the initiative aims to recognize outstanding teachers and academic leaders who have shown excellence, innovation, and commitment to improving education in the emirate.

The long-term residency will now be available to educators working in early childhood centers, private schools, and international higher education institutions. The move underscores Dubai’s dedication to investing in human capital and acknowledging educators as key contributors to social progress and sustainable development.

Educators may qualify for the Golden Visa if they have a proven record of academic excellence, success in improving educational standards, or recognized contributions to student achievement. Eligible applicants include school principals, academic heads, early childhood center managers, teachers, deans, and full-time university faculty.

The eligibility criteria emphasize leadership impact, research contributions, community engagement, and professional recognition. Candidates must also be formally nominated by their institution’s board of governors, supported by relevant documentation such as awards, school inspection reports, and testimonials.

Applications will be reviewed by a dedicated committee before being forwarded to the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) for verification. Successful candidates will be notified once their Golden Visa is approved.

The program aligns with Dubai’s broader vision to strengthen its education system, attract global talent, and create an environment where educators are valued as central to the emirate’s future growth.

