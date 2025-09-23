PTI announces Sept 27 Peshawar Rally as ‘Milestone’ for Imran Khan’s release

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has urged the public to turn out in large numbers for the party’s mass rally in Peshawar on September 27, terming it a struggle for the nation’s freedom.

“This rally is for the nation’s freedom. The media’s voice has been strangled, and the party has been instructed to make this gathering a success,” Khan’s sister Aleema Khan told reporters outside Adiala Jail on Monday, conveying his message.

The PTI leadership in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa has declared the rally a landmark step in the campaign for Imran Khan’s release. The announcement followed a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in Peshawar, where party officials finalised arrangements. The gathering will be held near Ring Road Motorway Chowk, starting at 4 p.m., with CM spokesperson Faraz Mughal appointed as focal person.

Speaking to reporters, Gandapur said the rally would be “a historic moment in the struggle for real freedom.” He added: “We are united for Imran Khan’s release. When a nation is united, no power can block its path to freedom. This movement is for justice and the people’s future.”

Imran, in messages relayed through his sister, also underscored the importance of Pakistan’s global partnerships, particularly with Saudi Arabia, and reaffirmed that protecting the holy mosques was an “honour for the nation.”

On legal matters, Aleema Khan pointed to recent developments in the Toshakhana case, saying one witness had been discredited while the former military secretary confirmed the validity of all documents. She expressed optimism that both Imran and his wife Bushra Bibi would be freed soon.

Quoting the PTI founder, Aleema said the party had won a two-thirds majority in the elections but votes were “stolen and handed to convicted people.” She added that Imran praised judges who had “stood up for the rule of law” and labelled them “heroes of the nation.” He also instructed PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur and Junaid Akbar to lead the rally, while advising party workers and lawyers not to engage with the military establishment.

“For three years we tried dialogue, but it only brought further suppression. Whoever wants to talk should come to jail,” she quoted him as saying.

Background: Imran Khan’s Arrest and May 9 Riots

Imran Khan was arrested on May 9, 2023, triggering violent protests nationwide. Demonstrators attacked both civil and military installations, including Jinnah House in Lahore and the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi. The military labelled the events as a “Black Day” and decided to try rioters under the Pakistan Army Act.

In the months that followed, dozens of PTI members were tried in military courts. In December, 25 individuals — including Imran’s nephew Hassan Khan Niazi — were convicted, followed by another 60 in subsequent rulings. In January, 19 convicts had their sentences commuted after mercy appeals, though PTI leaders criticised the limited pardons.

Military trials were initially suspended after a Supreme Court verdict but later resumed when the court directed that all pending cases be concluded.