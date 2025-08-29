Pakistan, China to develop maritime industrial complex at Port Qasim

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to establish an integrated maritime industrial complex at Port Qasim with Chinese support, following high-level talks in Islamabad on 20 August 2025.

A delegation from Shandong Xinxu Group, led by Chairman Hou Jianxin, conveyed interest in developing the complex along with a “green” ship-recycling yard. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) confirmed that the Chinese company intends to invest in shipbuilding, repair and recycling facilities, as well as industrial clusters for fish and date processing.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the investors that Pakistan would extend “all possible facilities” for the establishment of Special Economic Zones. The project builds on a July 2025 memorandum of understanding between the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) and Shandong Xinxu on shipping and fleet management.

Port Qasim, Pakistan’s second busiest port, currently handles around 35% of the nation’s cargo. Officials believe the new industrial complex will enhance its role as a logistics and manufacturing hub while complementing Gwadar Port’s development under the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The “green” shipbreaking yard is expected to meet international safety and environmental standards, contrasting sharply with Gadani’s yards, which have long faced criticism over pollution and unsafe labour practices. The initiative could create thousands of jobs across construction, logistics and maritime trades, while giving Pakistan a foothold in a recycling industry largely dominated by India and Bangladesh.

Chinese representatives also pointed to fisheries and food processing as areas of export potential, noting that Pakistan’s seafood and date production lacks modern processing facilities needed for access to higher-value global markets.

Financing details for the project have yet to be finalised, and Pakistan’s fiscal constraints may limit the scope of incentives for foreign investors. Infrastructure expansion and land allocation at Port Qasim could also pose hurdles, given its existing industrial density.

Analysts warn that while Chinese investment offers opportunities, overreliance on a single partner for critical maritime infrastructure may narrow Pakistan’s negotiating space in the future. Environmental safeguards will also be decisive, as ship recycling involves hazardous materials that require strict oversight.

If implemented effectively, the Port Qasim maritime complex could modernise Pakistan’s ship recycling, generate new industrial value chains, and reinforce its position in regional trade. The project also underscores the deepening Pakistan–China partnership, with Beijing continuing to anchor major infrastructure initiatives under CPEC.

Observers stress, however, that success will hinge on Islamabad’s ability to deliver regulatory reforms, enforce environmental compliance, and upgrade surrounding infrastructure.

If these hurdles are met, Port Qasim could emerge as a cornerstone of Pakistan’s maritime future.