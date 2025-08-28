Pakistan Navy hands over CTF-151 command to Brazil

PN concludes successful tenure with major multinational operations, strengthening maritime security

Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti assumes charge from Cdre Sohail Ahmad Azmie

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy (PN) on Thursday formally handed over command of the multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) to the Brazilian Navy at a ceremony held at Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) Headquarters in Bahrain, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie of PN transferred command to Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti of Brazil in the presence of Vice Admiral George Wikoff, Commander CMF. Ambassadors from Pakistan, Japan, and Brazil, along with senior officials from South Korea, also attended the ceremony, APP reported.

Since assuming command in January 2025, the Pakistan Navy has played a central role in international counter-piracy and maritime security operations. Its tenure was marked by Operation Sea Spirit, the largest focused operation of the period, involving 13 CMF partner nations, naval assets from six countries, and eight regional coordination centres, APP said.

The PN also conducted joint patrols including Operation Enduring Resolve and Operation Ocean Watch, in collaboration with the EU Naval Forces’ Operation Atalanta.

Commodore Azmie highlighted PN’s commitment to safe and secure seas and thanked partner nations, especially South Korea and Japan, for their consistent support. “Pakistan Navy takes pride in its active participation within CMF, reflecting our steadfast resolve for regional maritime stability,” he remarked.

Incoming Commander Rear Admiral Marcelo Lancellotti praised Pakistan Navy’s leadership and vowed to further enhance cooperation among CMF nations to safeguard global maritime commons.

Established in 2009, CTF-151 is one of CMF’s five operational task forces, mandated to ensure maritime security and counter piracy across critical sea lanes in coordination with EU Naval Forces and independent deployments.