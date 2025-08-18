YouTuber Ducky Bhai detained at Lahore airport amid ongoing investigation

LAHORE: Popular YouTuber Saadur Rehman, known as Ducky Bhai, found himself in legal trouble after he was detained by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) at Lahore Airport on Sunday.

The influencer, who has millions of followers on YouTube, was attempting to leave Pakistan when immigration authorities flagged his name during routine departure checks. His name had been placed on the Provisional National Identification List (PNIL), which led to his detention before he could board his flight.

The NCCIA had been investigating Ducky Bhai for promoting online gambling apps, a charge that had gained significant attention after videos linked to him circulated on social media. The agency accused him of facilitating illegal online gambling by endorsing several betting applications through his YouTube channel.

Following his detention, Ducky Bhai was presented before a local court in Lahore, where the NCCIA requested a two-day physical remand for further questioning. The duty judicial magistrate granted the request, instructing that Ducky Bhai be produced again on August 19. The court also directed the agency to submit a complete investigation report during the next hearing.

The case, which is registered under FIR No 196/2025, accuses Rehman of using his massive online following to promote gambling apps, some of which are not registered in Pakistan.

Legal records show that a number of his videos were linked to the promotion of these gambling platforms, allegedly leading to financial losses for several viewers who invested in the apps based on his endorsements.

Represented by his lawyer Zain Ali Qureshi, Ducky Bhai has not publicly commented on the ongoing legal matters. NCCIA officials, however, stated that the investigation is ongoing and “further revelations” are expected in the coming days.

This is not the first time that Ducky Bhai has faced legal trouble. Earlier this year, he made headlines when the Lahore High Court granted him protective bail in a reckless driving case.

The case stemmed from a viral video showing him driving at high speeds on a motorway with his feet on the steering wheel, appearing to sleep while the car moved on autopilot mode. The stunt sparked widespread criticism for its dangerous nature, prompting the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) to issue a public awareness video warning against such behaviour.