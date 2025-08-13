ATC orders Qureshi’s release cases after acquittal in two May 9

ATC orders forfeiture of properties belonging to PTI’s former governor Cheema, Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz Ch, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and other workers under section 7(2) of ATA

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore on Tuesday issued a ‘warrant of release’ to the Kot Lakhpat Jail superintendent for the release of PTI’s Shah Mahmood Qureshi in two cases in which he had been acquitted.

ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill issued two separate ‘warrants of release’ in connection with two different FIRs (768/23 and 103/23). Qureshi had been acquitted on August 11 in these cases, which were registered against him following the May 9 riots that erupted after the arrest of PTI’s founding chairman, Imran Khan.

Judge Gill, issuing the separate warrants, addressed the superintendent of Central Jail Kot Lakhpat, stating, “This is to authorize and require you, the superintendent of the jail, to release the accused Shah Mehmood Qureshi from this case forthwith if he is not required by you in any other case.”

Warrant of Commitment of Sentences of Imprisonment

Meanwhile, ATC Judge Gill also issued a ‘warrant of commitment of sentences of imprisonment,’ authorizing and requiring the superintendent of the jail to receive PTI’s former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Ch, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and others into custody in the said jail. The superintendent was also directed to carry out the sentences according to the law.

Properties Forfeited

In his order, announced on August 11, Judge Gill also awarded sentences to PTI’s lawmakers and workers and ordered the forfeiture of properties belonging to PTI’s former governor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Ijaz Ch, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and other workers under section 7(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

It is noteworthy that, according to judgments announced by ATCs across the province, more than 120 PTI lawmakers and workers have had their properties forfeited. Earlier, the ATC in Faisalabad had ordered the forfeiture of properties from 90 convicts, while the Sargodha court, in two cases, had forfeited the properties of 30 convicts under Section 7(2) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

On May 9, 2023, PTI lawmakers and supporters staged violent protests across the country in reaction to the arrest of PTI founder Imran Khan. These protests included the vandalism of military installations and other state-owned buildings, including the Corps Commander’s house in Lahore.