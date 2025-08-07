MWM leader’s son killed in suspected sectarian attack

KARACHI: Ali Waris Bangash, the son of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) leader Maulana Rajab Ali Bangash, was tragically killed in a suspected sectarian attack in Karachi. Ali Waris, along with his friends, was sitting outside a battery shop in the Pehalwan Goth area of Gulistan-e-Jauhar late Monday night when gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire. Five people were seriously injured in the attack, and despite efforts by rescuers to transport the wounded to a private hospital, Ali Waris and another victim, Syed Mazhar Abbas, succumbed to their injuries.

The incident is being treated as a targeted attack, and while preliminary reports suggest two attackers on a motorcycle, there are unverified accounts indicating that a car might have been involved. The funeral of Ali Waris and Syed Mazhar Abbas was held on Tuesday, and was attended by a large number of community members, friends, and political figures.

MWM leader Allama Sadiq Jafari condemned the attack, calling it an act of sectarian terrorism.