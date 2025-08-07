Minister claims Bahria Town involved in money laundering worth billions

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Attaullah Tarar, stated on Wednesday that evidence has emerged showing money laundering worth Rs. 1.12 billion in the Bahria Town corruption case. The minister also accused the real estate giant of facilitating illegal transfers of funds through hawala and hundi networks.

Tarar revealed that during an operation carried out by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), there was an attempt to burn crucial records, suggesting an effort to conceal evidence. The investigation also uncovered that a hospital built within Bahria Town, which was initially intended for healthcare services, had been repurposed into a center for illegal activities.

According to the minister, FIA agents seized large sums of cash and important documents from the hospital, and it was discovered that the money was being transported using an ambulance. A forensic audit of the records is currently in progress, with further details expected to emerge soon.

Tarar also mentioned that the FIA’s operation had uncovered significant evidence of direct contact between Bahria Town’s management and individuals, Imran and Qaiser Amin, who were allegedly involved in ongoing illegal hawala and hundi transactions.