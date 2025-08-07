Asif reveals large-scale property purchases in Portugal by Pakistani bureaucrats

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister and senior PML-N leader Khawaja Asif has revealed that more than half of Pakistan’s bureaucracy has bought property in Portugal and is planning to acquire citizenship. Asif made the claims on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), where he alleged that several prominent bureaucrats were preparing to leave the country, although he did not specify any names.

This isn’t the first time that reports have surfaced regarding Pakistani bureaucrats and government officials investing in foreign real estate. In May 2024, an investigation by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) revealed that 17,000 Pakistani nationals, including former military officers, bankers, and senior civil servants, owned around 23,000 properties in Dubai.

Additionally, concerns about the foreign affiliations of civil servants were raised earlier this year, with reports revealing that more than 22,000 bureaucrats held dual nationality. In response, the government amended the Civil Servants Act in July 2025, requiring officers from Grade 17 to Grade 22 to declare both domestic and foreign assets, including those of their immediate family. This information will be made public via the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) as part of efforts to improve transparency.

As for Portugal, the country’s Golden Visa programme has been a key factor in the growing interest among foreign investors, including Pakistani officials. The programme allows non-EU nationals to obtain permanent residency through investments in various sectors, such as business development, job creation, or research. Although investing in real estate was previously a popular route, it was discontinued in 2023. Those who qualify can apply for Portuguese citizenship after five years.

In 2024, Portugal issued nearly 5,000 Golden Visas, a sharp increase from the previous year, due in part to Spain’s discontinuation of its own Golden Visa scheme in April 2025.