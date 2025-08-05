FO dismisses unfounded claims of citizens’ involvement in Ukraine conflict

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has strongly rejected the allegations suggesting that its citizens are involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Foreign Office called these allegations “baseless and unfounded.”

The statement clarified that Pakistan has not been formally approached by Ukrainian authorities regarding the involvement of its nationals in the conflict, nor has any credible or verifiable evidence been provided to support these claims.

Pakistan’s Foreign Office expressed its intention to address the matter directly with Ukrainian officials to seek clarification on the issue. The statement emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to resolving the Ukraine conflict through peaceful dialogue and diplomacy, in line with the principles of the United Nations Charter.

Pakistan has consistently called for diplomatic efforts and negotiations to address the ongoing crisis, reinforcing its stance on peaceful conflict resolution.