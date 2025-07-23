Lahore’s first electric tram arrives

LAHORE: Lahore is on the verge of introducing electric trams to its roads, marking another significant advancement in the city’s public transportation network, which already includes the Metro Bus, Orange Line Metro Train, Speedo feeder buses, and Electro Green buses.

The first electric tram, imported from China, has arrived in Lahore and is currently being assembled at the Ali Town Depot. Designed to operate without conventional rail tracks, the tram will initially run as a pilot project along Canal Road. A demonstration for senior government officials and transport experts is expected in the first or second week of August at the Lahore Expo Centre.

This state-of-the-art tram consists of three interconnected compartments and can carry more than 200 passengers. It is fully electric and can travel up to 27 kilometers on a 10-minute charge. While it is capable of operating autonomously using a digital navigation system, it will be manually driven in Pakistan due to safety concerns. The tram is equipped with steering controls and is designed to operate alongside regular traffic, eliminating the need for major infrastructure changes.

Punjab Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan noted that the tram is based on the latest technology, already implemented in cities such as Abu Dhabi, and two Chinese cities, with Budapest soon to follow. He expressed confidence that Lahore and Gujranwala would see this service operational before Budapest.

During the trial phase, the tram will operate along the Canal Road corridor, from Thokar Niaz Baig to Harbanspura. Authorities will monitor how the tram interacts with existing traffic and determine whether a dedicated lane is necessary. However, creating such a lane could involve tree cutting and road expansion—measures the government is keen to avoid to keep project costs low. A test run is also proposed for Main Boulevard, Gulberg.

If successful, the tram service could expand to other cities, including Faisalabad and Gujranwala, during the current fiscal year.

This initiative is part of Punjab’s broader five-year transport modernization plan approved earlier this year. In a February meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, officials discussed plans for an Automated Rapid Transit (ART) system, a cutting-edge, trackless electric bus network inspired by systems already in place in Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, and Qatar. The ART vehicles will feature three coaches, accommodating up to 300 passengers, with onboard Wi-Fi, CCTV surveillance, and rapid charging capabilities at solar-powered smart stations. The system aims to reduce the need for specialized tracks, making it cost-efficient and space-saving.

The ART system is expected to roll out in 10 cities over three phases, starting with Lahore, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz emphasized that the goal is to bring modern public transportation not only to major urban centers but also to smaller cities across Punjab, improving quality of life and reducing disparities within the province.