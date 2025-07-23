CM Maryam assesses post-flood situation in visit to Nankana

Punjab CM announces construction of two flood drains to protect people against flood torrents

Directs early completion of Nankana Sahib roads and other development projects

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday paid a marathon visit stretching about two and a half hours to Nankana Sahib and its suburban villages to review the post-flood situation.

She announced the construction of two flood drains in Nankana Sahib to protect people against devastating flood torrents and directed early completion of Nankana Sahib roads and other development projects.

She sought the beautification plan of Nankana Sahib within two weeks and further directed the issuance of funds in this regard at the earliest. She announced an increase in the number of electric buses for the Nankana Sahib district, reiterating the commitment to transforming Nankana Sahib into a model city.

She directed to ensure making zebra crossings and installing signboards in front of the school and directed to control the prices of ‘roti.’

The Punjab CM directed to increase the number of clinics-on-wheels for Nankana Sahib and directed to improve the city’s entrance routes and roads and build better shoulder roads on the sides of the city’s main road. She directed to include Dafar Khokhran and other villages in the Model Village Scheme. She visited the flood-affected areas in Jaslani Mor and inspected flood-affected houses and agricultural land.

She launched the distribution of relief goods by PDMA in Miranpur village. PDMA is providing special kits, mosquito nets, and clothing to the flood-affected families. She interacted with the flood victims. An elderly woman prayed for the well-being of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for making an announcement about building a model village. She shook hands with all the women turn by turn and said, “I have come to meet you; I have to converse with you as well.”

She also visited the areas of Dholar Chowk, Gurdwara Janm Asthan Chowk, DPS Chowk, Berry Chowk, Chungi Chowk, Railway Road, Peer Ahmad Shah Road, and Mananwala Phatak in Nankana Sahib.

CM Maryam met with the members of parliament belonging to Nankana Sahib at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office. Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib gave a detailed briefing about the flood situation and ongoing development projects.

It was informed in the briefing that 1,525 acres of land were submerged due to the overflowing of rivers and canals in Nankana Sahib, adding that 22 villages in Nankana Sahib were affected by the flood.

More than 20,000 encroachments were removed. 1194 special people were given ‘Himmat Cards.’

She directed to increase the number of beneficiaries of the ‘Himmat’ Card scheme in Nankana Sahib. 788 loans have been granted under the ‘Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar’ project in Nankana Sahib and 400 houses are under construction. 176 green tractors were given on subsidy, wheat farmers got twenty tractors free of cost. 267 livestock and 1715 minority cards were given in Nankana Sahib and 242 agricultural tube wells are included in the solar scheme.

She directed the relevant stakeholders to redress the loss of farmers whose crops were badly affected due to flood torrents. She directed the provision of financial assistance to the residents of mud houses that collapsed due to the flood torrents. The grabbing of any land by the land mafia will be tantamount to the failure of the relevant deputy commissioner and commissioner. She underscored, “It is heartrending to see the treatment being meted out to the people of Punjab in the past. I am deeply concerned about resolving the issues of the general public on a priority basis. Serving the people is not a favor to anyone, as it is my duty.”

CM Lauds Rescue 1122 for Evacuating 23 Stranded People in Gujrat

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz congratulated Rescue 1122 for rescuing 23 people stranded in a flood torrent in the suburban area of Gujrat. Rescue 1122 responded immediately to safely evacuate the people trapped in the flood-affected area. The team reached the spot with a motor boat. The Rescue 1122 team safely evacuated the people trapped in the flood-hit remote area and shifted them to a safe place.

Rainwater Drained Within Hours After Torrential Rain in Lahore

Meanwhile, the rainwater drainage process was completed from the roads of Lahore within a few hours after torrential rain. The rain which started in Lahore early in the morning, continued for several hours. Due to the hard work of Suthra Punjab, LWMC and WASA teams, major roads of the city were drained from rainwater immediately. The drainage process was also completed in Karim Block, Shadman, Wahdat Road, Ichhra, GC University Road, Old Campus, Nasir Bagh, DC Office Road and other roads.