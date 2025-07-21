11 Suspects Arrested After Shocking ‘Honour Killing’ of Couple in Balochistan

At least 11 suspects have been arrested following the release of a disturbing video showing a woman and a man being shot and killed in what is believed to be an “honour killing” in Balochistan. The couple, who were not identified, were murdered after marrying against their families’ wishes, and the killing was reportedly ordered by a local tribal council.

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, led to an investigation by provincial authorities. In a statement on Monday, Balochistan’s Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti confirmed that the identities and location of those involved had been identified, and a case was registered against them.

آپ ڈیٹ: اب تک 11 ملزمان گرفتار کئے جا چکے ہیں، آپریشن جاری ہے۔ تمام ملوث افراد کو کیفرِکردار تک پہنچایا جائے گا۔ ریاست مظلوم کے ساتھ کھڑی ہے! https://t.co/UoU2SDanWY — Sarfraz Bugti (@PakSarfrazbugti) July 20, 2025

The chilling footage shows the woman and man in a desert, surrounded by pickup trucks. The woman, holding a copy of the Koran, tells the man, “Come walk seven steps with me, after that you can shoot me.” The man follows her, and she does not cry or plead for mercy. In the regional Brahavi language, she tells him, “You are allowed only to shoot me. Nothing more than that.”

The man then shoots her from close range after she turns her back. She remains standing after two shots, collapsing after the third. The video shows a series of gunshots before the man is also shot. The footage ends with both bodies being fired upon. The authenticity of the video could not be independently verified by Reuters.

Human rights organizations have condemned the killing, with the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan reporting at least 405 “honour killings” in 2024. Most victims are women, with killings often carried out by relatives under the guise of defending family honor.

Political leaders have strongly condemned the crime. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called the suspects “beasts” and emphasized that they should not be given any concessions. He expressed faith that those responsible for the murder would face justice soon. “This murder should be a test case for the Balochistan government, as it is gender terrorism,” he added.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also condemned the killing, urging the people of Balochistan to stand up against the unjust system. He reminded them that the perpetrators of such oppression are often their own kin, not outsiders.

جن لوگوں نے ریاست کیخلاف بندوق ا ٹھائ ھوئی ھے۔ وہ پہلے اس نظام کے خلاف آواز اٹھائیں جو آپکے آس پاس رائج ھے۔ سارا پاکستان آپکے ساتھ کھڑا ھو گا۔اس ظلم کے نظام کے ذمہ دار آپکے بھائ بند ھیں ۔ دوسرے صوبوں سے آۓ مسافر اور روزی روٹی کمانے والے مزدور نہیں ھیں جن نہتوں کو آپ گولیاں مارتے… pic.twitter.com/C8h1Skov8V — Khawaja M. Asif (@KhawajaMAsif) July 20, 2025

PPP Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman called the incident an “unforgivable crime,” stressing that denying the right to marry is a violation of fundamental human rights. She called for an end to the cycle of violence in the name of “honour” and for closing the chapter of oppression under tribal councils. “Killing in the name of tribal decisions is a despicable act,” she stated.