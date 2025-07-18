Yousuf Raza Gilani fully acquitted in TDAP scandal after court clears him of all charges

ISLAMABAD: Senate Chairman and former Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has been acquitted in all remaining cases related to the mega corruption scandal in the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), bringing an end to a prolonged legal battle.

On Friday, an anti-corruption court cleared Gilani of charges in 14 remaining cases, just days after his earlier acquittal in 12 other cases, totaling 26 cleared charges in connection with the TDAP scandal.

The court’s decision was based on the absence of evidence that any illicit funds had been transferred into Gilani’s accounts. In its remarks, the court pointed out that accused individuals, including Gilani, had been waiting for justice for over 12 years.

The court also criticized the handling of the case, noting that a key witness, who had initially turned approver, was later made an accused. Furthermore, the court highlighted that certain case records were still pending with the high court, which had delayed the legal proceedings.

The TDAP corruption scandal, one of the largest investigations involving alleged embezzlement of Rs 7 billion in freight subsidies, dates back to 2009.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had initiated its investigations into the matter in 2009, but formal cases were registered only in 2013. Gilani was formally named as an accused in 2015 when the final charge sheet was presented.

Earlier, on July 10, 2025, the Federal Anti-Corruption Court in Karachi had acquitted Gilani in nine additional cases related to the same scandal. This acquittal brought his total number of cleared cases to 12, as he was previously cleared in three other cases earlier this year. Despite the ongoing legal challenges, the court’s decisions marked a significant victory for Gilani.

Speaking outside the court following the acquittal, Gilani reiterated his position that the charges against him were baseless and unjustified. “Justice delayed is justice denied. These cases have been going on for 12 years,” he remarked, emphasizing the long and drawn-out nature of the legal process.

The TDAP scandal itself involved the fraudulent distribution of trade subsidies to fake companies, leading to the misappropriation of billions of rupees. These fraudulent companies had been set up to falsely claim subsidies under the government’s trade policies. The investigation, launched during the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government, raised serious concerns about the misuse of public funds during the PPP era.

The acquittal of Gilani has been met with mixed reactions, with some hailing the decision as a victory for justice, while others have questioned the handling of political accountability in the country.

Despite the court rulings in his favor, Gilani’s legal journey continues to be one of the most significant political cases in recent Pakistani history, raising concerns about the long-term impact of such corruption investigations on public trust in government institutions.

Gilani also addressed political speculation in his comments after the acquittals, dismissing rumors surrounding the health and political future of former President Asif Ali Zardari.

On the political front, Gilani confirmed that the PPP’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) had decided against joining the government, though he emphasized that the CEC could revisit this decision in the future. He clarified that he was not part of the government and was not its spokesperson, stressing the PPP’s position on political matters.