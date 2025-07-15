World

SCO FM’s Council all set to make political preparation for Tianjin summit

By Staff Correspondent

BEIJING: The meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organziation (SCO) Foreign Ministers’ Council is all set to make political preparation for the Tianjin summit set to be held later this year.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian told a press briefing here on Tuesday that as the rotating president of the SCO for 2024-2025, China will host the SCO summit in Tianjin later this fall.

“The upcoming Meeting of the SCO Foreign Ministers Council will make political preparation for the Tianjin summit, and be chaired by Foreign Minister Wang Yi. Foreign ministers of SCO member states will exchange views on SCO cooperation in various areas and major international and regional issues, and resolutions and documents will be signed at the meeting,” he said.

He added that through the upcoming meeting, China will work with all parties to act on the slogan of China’s SCO presidency “Upholding the Shanghai Spirit: SCO on the Move,” as well as President Xi Jinping’s important proposal of building a common home of the SCO featuring solidarity and mutual trust, peace and tranquility, prosperity and development, good-neighborliness and friendship, and fairness and justice.

“China will work with all parties to pool more consensus and adopt more measures for cooperation, so as to make the Tianjin summit a great success and usher in a new stage of high-quality development for the SCO,” he added.

