Dillydallying in Dr Aafia case may land the PM and cabinet in contempt of court: IHC

Court expresses displeasure over govt’s failure to submit a report regarding its refusal to assist in Dr Aafia’s case before a US court

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday warned of initiating contempt of court proceedings against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the Federal cabinet over the government’s failure to submit a report in Dr Aafia Siddiqui case.

A single-member IHC bench, comprising Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan remarked while hearing a petition filed by Dr Fouzia Siddiqui, seeking the repatriation, health status, and release of her sister, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui from prison in the United States.

As the proceedings began on Friday, the court expressed strong displeasure over the government’s failure to submit the report regarding its refusal to assist in Dr Aafia’s case before a US court.

“You were directed to provide reasons for not cooperating with the US court in Dr Aafia’s case. If the federal government fails to submit the report to this court, I will summon the entire cabinet,” Justice Khan remarked.

He further said, “Why shouldn’t contempt proceedings be initiated against all cabinet members? This court will not hesitate to proceed against the Prime Minister as well.

The judge reminded the Additional Attorney General (AAG) that the report had been sought in June. When asked to submit it within three days, AAG Rashid Hafeez requested an extension of five working days, stating that more time was needed.

However, the judge informed him that his annual leave would commence next week.

The court accepted the plea and adjourned further hearing until July 21.

Earlier during the proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel, Imran Shafiq, also submitted a miscellaneous application seeking a meeting between Dr Fouzia Siddiqui and the Prime Minister.

Justice Khan, however, questioned the purpose of the meeting, stating, “What would Dr Fouzia achieve by meeting the Prime Minister? Is the Prime Minister not already aware of the matter?”

The court’s remarks came amid growing frustration over the lack of progress in Dr Aafia Siddiqui’s case. The Pakistani neuroscientist has been incarcerated in the U.S. since 2010 after being convicted on charges of attempted murder.