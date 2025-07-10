India on edge: CDS warns of ‘triple threat’ from China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh alliance

NEW DELHI: India’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has warned about the possible “convergence of interests” between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, suggesting that it could lead to significant challenges for India’s internal stability.

Addressing a session at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi, General Chauhan said, “There is a possible convergence of interest we can talk about between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh that may have implications for India’s stability and security dynamics.”

His remarks came amidst diplomatic strains between India and Bangladesh, following the ousting of former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina last year, who later sought refuge in India.

General Chauhan also voiced concerns over shifting geopolitical alignments in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), describing the region’s economic vulnerabilities as a factor that has allowed external actors to deepen their influence.

He highlighted that the IOR has provided a platform for foreign powers to increase their leverage through “debt diplomacy,” thus creating vulnerabilities for India. “Similarly, frequent shifts in government in South Asia, with changing geopolitical equations and ideological views, pose another major challenge,” he said.

The CDS further touched upon the May 7–10 military conflict between India and Pakistan, calling it potentially the first time two nuclear-armed nations directly engaged in combat. He referred to the conflict as “Operation Sindoor,” a unique military engagement with significant global lessons.

Speaking about China’s involvement in the conflict, General Chauhan expressed difficulty in determining the extent of state support from China to Pakistan but noted that no unusual activity had been observed along India’s northern borders during the conflict.

General Chauhan’s concerns about the threat posed by the convergence of China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are aligned with statements from India’s Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Rahul Singh, who had recently claimed that China provided Islamabad with “live inputs” on Indian positions during the May clashes.

These tensions follow the escalation of the conflict in May, where both nations engaged in missile attacks, drone strikes, and artillery fire, stemming from an attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which India blamed on Pakistan.

The conflict, which lasted for 87 hours, resulted in Pakistan downing six Indian fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones. The fighting was eventually brought to an end on May 10, with a ceasefire agreement brokered by the United States.

General Chauhan’s remarks underline India’s increasing concerns about shifting geopolitical alliances in the region, particularly the growing collaboration between China, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, and the implications this may have for India’s security and stability.