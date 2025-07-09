Imran’s sons to join protest, says Aleema Khan

RAWALPINDI/LAHORE: Imran Khan’s family, including his sons Suleman Khan and Kasim Khan, will participate in the protest movement initiated by the PTI founder, his sister Aleema Khan confirmed on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media after visiting her brother in Adiala Jail with her two sisters Uzma and Noreen Khan, Aleema revealed that Imran Khan would lead the protest from behind bars. “Imran Khan has said that he will lead the protest movement. He is free in jail, while we are prisoners outside,” she said. Aleema also mentioned that her sons, Suleman and Kasim, would join the movement once they return from the United States.

Imran Khan has set a goal for the protest to reach its peak on August 5, marking two years since his imprisonment. Aleema quoted him as saying, “Those who cannot bear the weight of this movement should step aside.”

Meanwhile, senior PTI leaders, currently incarcerated in Kot Lakhpat Jail, have written another joint letter condemning the government for undermining key democratic institutions such as the media, judiciary, and parliament. The letter, signed by leaders including former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Dr Yasmin Rashid, accused the current government of betraying the principles of the Charter of Democracy, which was originally signed by Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto.

“The Charter of Democracy was meant to ensure constitutional supremacy and judicial independence, but it has been sabotaged for personal political gains,” the PTI leaders stated. The letter also argued that the restoration of the rule of law and constitutional supremacy is essential to resolving Pakistan’s current crises.

The leaders further claimed that the government has undermined democratic principles through legislative overreach and electoral manipulation. They pointed out that the PECA ordinance has stifled the media, the 26th constitutional amendment has targeted the judiciary, and Form 47 has rendered parliament ineffective. The letter concluded by calling for the restoration of democratic rights for the people of Pakistan.

This letter is the second communication in a week from the jailed PTI leaders, who had previously called on the party to engage in dialogue with the PML-N-led government.