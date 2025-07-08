Denise Richards’s Shocking Monthly Expenses Revealed in Aaron Phypers Divorce Petition

Denise Richards’s extravagant monthly expenses have been exposed in her divorce filing by estranged husband Aaron Phypers. According to the divorce petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, Phypers, 49, revealed that the couple spends a staggering $105,000 per month as a family of three, including Richards’s adopted daughter, Eloise.

Phypers detailed the breakdown of their monthly expenses, highlighting that $25,000 goes toward food and $20,000 is spent on clothing. The couple also faces an $18,000 rent payment, with additional costs for utilities ($8,000), maintenance and repairs ($5,000), and laundry and cleaning ($5,000). Their phone bill runs up to $500, while car and transportation expenses add another $1,500 to the total.

Richards, 54, who has built a successful career through her OnlyFans account, TV appearances, and brand deals, reportedly earns over $250,000 per month. Meanwhile, Phypers, who closed his wellness company, Quantum 360 Club, in 2024, disclosed that he has not earned any income since then.

The couple also spends $10,000 on groceries and household supplies, $15,000 on dining out, and another $15,000 on entertainment, gifts, and vacations. Additionally, Richards allegedly spends $7,000 on child care.

Phypers, who has requested spousal support, did not list any spending on insurance, savings, investments, or charitable donations. He cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed July 4 as their separation date.

As part of the divorce proceedings, Phypers requested an equal division of their Smoke & Mirrors Entertainment company. The two married in September 2018, and Richards was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006, with whom she shares two daughters, Sami, 21, and Lola, 20.

Representatives for Richards did not immediately respond to requests for comment.