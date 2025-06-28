Swat River Flood: Heads roll as death toll rises to 11

SWAT: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah on Saturday visited Swat to oversee the ongoing rescue operations following the tragic flash flood in the Swat River.

The flood, which occurred near the Mingora Bypass, resulted in multiple casualties and left many trapped in the rising waters. So far, 11 bodies have been recovered.

During the visit, the chief secretary announced a compensation of Rs1.5 million per victim for the families of the deceased.

He confirmed that 58 out of the 85 individuals stranded in the river had been successfully rescued, while search operations are still underway to find others.

Shahab Ali Shah also stated that several officials were suspended for negligence, including the district officer of Rescue 1122.

He stressed that an inquiry committee would investigate the incident and hold accountable those responsible for the failure in response.

The Chief Secretary explained that adverse weather conditions and time constraints had prevented the timely arrival of helicopters during the initial stages of the rescue effort.

However, he confirmed that the government was taking decisive action, including a ban on all forms of excavation in the Swat River and a crackdown on illegal encroachments.

To prevent future tragedies, Shahab Ali Shah announced that comprehensive SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) had been issued for tourists visiting the region.

He expressed condolences on behalf of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, reaffirming its commitment to support the bereaved families during this difficult time.