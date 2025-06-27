K-P budget decision unanimous, says Shibli

RAWALPINDI: Opposition Leader in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, announced on Thursday that the PTI political committee had unanimously agreed to present the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) budget. He emphasized that any suggestions from PTI Patron-in-Chief Imran Khan would be approved by a two-thirds majority after consulting him.

Faraz, speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail alongside K-P government Finance Adviser Muzammil Aslam, alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to prevent the presentation of the K-P budget, aiming to create a constitutional crisis. He mentioned that, prior to tabling the budget, PTI founder Imran Khan had instructed key leaders like himself, Aslam, Omar Ayub, Taimur Jhagra, and Ali Amin Gandapur to consult with each other. However, despite multiple attempts, they were not granted permission to meet Imran.

Faraz dismissed talks of a “minus one” or “minus two” formula, asserting that the people still stood firmly with the PTI founder. He stated that passing the budget had thwarted the conspiracy and assured that the budget was provisional, with changes to be made at Imran Khan’s direction.