‘Impressive, great man’: Trump heaps praise on Field Marshal Munir, again

US president calls Pakistan-India conflict ‘most important’ in recent times

Trump describes Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend

THE HAGUE: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday once again heaped praise on Field Marshal Asim Munir, whom he recently met at the White House, and reiterated his stance that he stopped last month’s conflict between the nuclear-armed Pakistan and India.

Addressing a press conference after attending the annual NATO summit in The Hague, the US president called the Pakistan-India conflict the “most important” of all the recent ones, saying both countries have nuclear weapons, and he ended that with a series of phone calls on trade.

“I said, look, if you are going to go fighting each other… it was getting very bad… I said, If you are going to go fighting each other, then we are not going to do trade deals,” Trump said.

Praising Field Marshal Munir, Trump said, “I met the general from Pakistan last week in my office—a very impressive personality, a great man.”

He also described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a close friend, stating, “Modi is a great friend of mine. A great gentleman.”

“We got them to reason, and I said, ‘We are not doing any trade deal if you are going to fight… and you know what? They said, ‘No, I want to do the trade deal,’ and we stopped a nuclear war,” he added.

President Trump said last month that the nuclear-armed South Asian neighbours agreed to a ceasefire after talks mediated by the US and that the hostilities ended after he urged the countries to focus on trade instead of war.

Islamabad had previously said that the ceasefire happened after its military returned a call the Indian military had initiated on May 7.

Although Pakistan has time and again praised and credited President Trump for his role in the ceasefire, which he himself has highlighted on multiple occasions, India has denied any US involvement whatsoever.

However, the US president is on record reiterating his stance and has even offered to mediate the longstanding Kashmir dispute between the two countries—a stance also highlighted by the US State Department as well.

Meanwhile, the government of Pakistan has also recommended Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, citing his “decisive diplomatic intervention” and “pivotal leadership” during the recent crisis between Pakistan and India.

On June 18, Indian PM Modi told Trump that the ceasefire was achieved through talks between the Indian and Pakistani militaries and not US mediation, according to India’s most senior diplomat, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.

The heaviest fighting in decades between Pakistan and India was sparked by an April 22 attack in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) that killed 26 people, most of them tourists. New Delhi blamed Pakistan for the attack, a charge denied by Islamabad.

In response to India’s cross-border strikes, Pakistan had launched Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos after downing six Indian Air Force jets, including three Rafales in response to Indian aggression.

The two countries, following four days of armed conflict, agreed on a ceasefire on May 10.