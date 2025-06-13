Man sentenced to life for fatal stabbing in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: An Additional Sessions Judge in Abbottabad has sentenced Faizan, the main accused in a high-profile murder case, to life imprisonment for fatally stabbing Raza Khan in the Jhangi area.

The incident took place on September 13, 2022, when Faizan and his brothers, Nauman and Arsalan, attacked Raza Khan as he was returning home. During the altercation, Faizan repeatedly stabbed Khan, causing his death from excessive bleeding. In addition to Khan’s death, Raza Khan’s sister and his nephew, Abu Bakar, were injured in the attack but survived after receiving medical treatment.

Faizan attempted to mislead law enforcement by injuring himself and attempting to file a counter-FIR. The prosecution, led by prominent Supreme Court lawyer Advocate Atif Ali Jadoon, successfully secured the conviction.