Growing unrest in Senate over advisors’ roles and foreign travel

ISLAMABAD: A growing wave of concern has emerged in the Upper House, with senators expressing increasing unease over the rising number of advisors and consultants in the Senate.

Senator Danesh Kumar has taken a leading role in addressing these issues by sending a formal letter to Senate Chairman Yousaf Raza Gillani, demanding transparency in the appointment of advisors and the disclosure of official foreign trips.

In his letter, Senator Kumar raised serious concerns about the lack of transparency in the Senate’s international delegations. He pointed out that duties traditionally assigned to elected senators are increasingly being handed over to unelected advisors, which has caused widespread discontent among lawmakers.

Kumar emphasized that there is a growing belief that advisors are being given prominent roles in foreign delegations, effectively sidelining elected senators.

He also alleged that some advisors secure positions on these delegations based on personal relationships rather than merit, qualifications, or relevant experience.

The senator’s letter calls for a complete record of all official foreign trips undertaken by the Senate over the past year. It also demands a detailed breakdown of the number of advisors appointed, their qualifications, privileges, and the criteria used for their selection.

The letter reflects growing internal unrest among senators who feel increasingly disconnected from critical functions and decision-making processes within the Senate, particularly in matters of travel, diplomacy, and official representation.

Senator Danesh Kumar, who was elected to the Provincial Assembly of Balochistan on a reserved seat for minorities in the 2018 general election, represents the Balochistan Awami Party. He is currently serving in the Senate of Pakistan.