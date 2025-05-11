Pakistan decimates India’s S-400 air defence system

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder jets on early Saturday morning destroyed India’s S-400 air defence system stationed in Adampur using hypersonic missiles.

The S-400, valued at approximately $1.5 billion, was considered one of India’s most sophisticated defence assets. The strike came as part of Pakistan’s ongoing ‘Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos’, a series of retaliatory actions following Indian attacks on Pakistani territory targeting mosques and residential areas.

The S-400 system, acquired from Russia in 2018, is a mobile, long-range surface-to-air missile system capable of targeting aircraft, drones, cruise missiles, and ballistic missiles at ranges up to 400 km.

It comprises missile launchers, a phased-array radar, and a command center, and can engage multiple targets simultaneously. India had deployed three of the five squadrons, with the Adampur unit being one of the primary installations.

In addition to the S-400 strike, Pakistan also announced it had targeted and destroyed several other Indian military sites, including the BrahMos missile storage in Beas, airfields in Udhampur, Suratgarh, and Pathankot, and artillery positions in Dehrangyari.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated sharply following the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which left 26 people dead. India blamed Pakistan-based elements for the attack without presenting evidence. Islamabad categorically rejected the accusations.

In response, India closed the Wagah land border, revoked Pakistani visas, and announced the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on April 23. Pakistan labelled any disruption to the treaty as an “act of war” and subsequently sealed the Wagah crossing on its side.

The situation further deteriorated on May 6 and 7, with explosions reported in several Pakistani cities including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Muridke, and Bahawalpur. Pakistan’s military spokesperson, Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed that Indian airstrikes had targeted multiple locations. Pakistan responded with air and ground operations under a new military campaign named Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.

Within the first hour of retaliation, Pakistan claimed to have downed five Indian fighter jets, including four Rafale aircraft. Lt Gen Chaudhry stated that Pakistan had the capability to down more but exercised restraint. Indian media provided limited coverage, with one report by The Hindu later retracted.

International observers, including analysts on CNN, noted the downing of Rafale jets has challenged India’s narrative of regional air superiority. A senior French intelligence official also confirmed the loss of one Rafale aircraft to CNN—the first combat loss for the jet.

In addition, Pakistan’s armed forces reported intercepting and neutralising 77 Israeli-made Harop drones allegedly launched by India. According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the drones were brought down using a mix of electronic warfare and conventional air defence systems. ISPR described the drone activity as a “desperate and panicked response” to Pakistan’s defence strikes.

Security sources confirmed that Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos is targeting bases identified as launch points for attacks on civilians and mosques. Pakistan also launched its Al-Fatah missile as part of the operation, in honour of children killed during recent Indian attacks.