Indian shelling in AJK kills 13 civilians, injures over 50

ISLAMABAD: Indian shelling has martyred at least 13 civilians and injured over 50 others in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) in the last 12 hours, according to the region’s disaster management authority, Reuters reported on Saturday.

Emergency teams have been deployed across the affected areas to assist civilians caught in the ongoing cross-border attacks.

The shelling comes amid escalating tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, which have been teetering on the brink of open war since India launched missile and drone strikes on Pakistan starting May 7.

In response, Pakistan began a retaliatory operation in the early hours of Saturday, officially named Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos. Security sources confirmed that the operation targets all identified Indian bases used to launch attacks on civilians and mosques within Pakistan.

Pakistan has engaged multiple strategic targets simultaneously. The Al-Fatah missile was launched as part of the response, and according to officials, the missile has been dedicated to Pakistani children martyred in Indian strikes. A banner on the missile vehicle bears their names, reinforcing that their sacrifice will not be forgotten.

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif clarified that no meeting of the National Command Authority (NCA) has taken place nor is one currently scheduled.

“There has been no meeting of the National Command Authority, nor is any such meeting scheduled,” he said while speaking to ARY News.

Meanwhile, at a press briefing in New Delhi, Indian Air Force Wing Commander Vyomika Singh stated that India remained open to de-escalation, provided Pakistan also took reciprocal steps.

The joint briefing was held with Indian Army Colonel Sophia Qureshi and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Colonel Qureshi confirmed that Pakistan’s strikes caused damage and injuries at five Indian airbases—Udhampur, Pathankot, Adampur, Bhuj, and Bathinda—after Pakistan reportedly targeted over 26 sites.

The current spike in hostilities follows the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, located in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), which resulted in 26 fatalities. India accused Pakistan-based elements but offered no public evidence. Islamabad categorically rejected the allegations.

India’s retaliatory actions included the closure of the Wagah land border, suspension of Pakistani visas, and a unilateral halt to the Indus Waters Treaty—moves Pakistan described as an “act of war.”

Indian airstrikes on May 6 and 7 targeted several Pakistani cities, including Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Muridke, and Bahawalpur. Pakistan’s military responded with coordinated air and ground strikes, downing five Indian fighter jets, including four Rafale aircraft.

Pakistan’s military spokesperson Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said more jets could have been downed but Pakistan “chose restraint.” Indian coverage of the loss remained limited, with The Hindu retracting its initial report.

International military analysts noted the downing of Rafale jets challenges India’s regional air dominance claims. A senior French intelligence official told CNN that one Rafale was confirmed lost—its first combat downing globally.

Furthermore, Pakistan’s forces intercepted and neutralised 77 Israeli-made Harop drones allegedly deployed by India. The ISPR said the drones were destroyed using both electronic warfare systems and conventional air defences.