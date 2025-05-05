NATIONAL

Tension disrupts tourism in Neelum Valley

By News Desk

NEELUM VALLEY: Tourism in Neelum Valley, a major attraction in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), has been hit hard by growing tensions with India, leading to empty hotels and deserted roads as the peak season begins. Normally attracting over 300,000 visitors annually, tourism is the valley’s lifeline, supporting hundreds of guesthouses and local businesses.

This week, police and military checkpoints barred tourists from entering the valley, directing them to return to Muzaffarabad. Many tourists expressed disappointment, with some noting that no prior warnings had been issued. Despite the setback, some visitors still arrived, unconcerned by the threat of conflict.

Local business owners are deeply concerned about the ongoing disruption. Raja Iftikhar Khan, president of the private tourism association, warned that the situation could worsen if the conflict continues. The valley’s economy depends heavily on tourism, and the current crisis is already having a devastating effect on the local population.

News Desk
News Desk

