Pakistan Army conducts full-scale military exercises near LoC

Drills featured live-fire demonstrations, involving multiple units using advanced battlefield systems

PAF releases a video: ‘PAF Remains Steadfast to Defend Aerial Frontiers of Pakistan’

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army conducted full-scale military exercises on Thursday, showcasing modern weaponry and its combat readiness amid simmering tensions with India in the wake of Pahalgam attack.

According to security sources, the drills featured live-fire demonstrations and involved multiple units using advanced battlefield systems to prepare for any potential aggression.

The exercises came a day after Pakistani forces destroyed an Indian outpost in response to unprovoked fire from across the LoC in the Kiani and Mandal sectors.

Officials confirmed the retaliation successfully neutralized enemy positions, including the Chakputra post in Indian Illegally-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

According to security sources, officers and troops from various units took part in the drills, displaying high-level operational skills and using advanced battlefield systems.

Tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours have escalated since the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 tourists. India blamed Pakistan for the incident without presenting any evidence.

The fallout has triggered a series of retaliatory diplomatic and strategic steps. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, cancelled visas for Pakistanis, and shut the Wagah-Attari border crossing.

Pakistan responded by expelling Indian diplomats, threatening to suspend the Simla Agreement, suspending visas for Indian nationals—excluding Sikh pilgrims—and closing the main crossing from its side.

Islamabad has denied involvement in the Pahalgam attack and offered to cooperate in a transparent investigation.

Military sources reiterated that the Pakistan Army remains fully prepared to counter any form of aggression and will respond firmly if provoked.

At presser on Thursday, DG ISPR Lt-Gen Chaudhry and DPM Ishaq Dar warned that any aggression would be met with a “swift and resolute response.” Pakistan has also criticised India’s recent actions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, as escalatory and provocative.

Amid the heightened tensions, the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) released a video showcasing its operational preparedness. “PAF Remains Steadfast to Defend Aerial Frontiers of Pakistan,” the PAF stated.

The video showed fighter jets in action and highlighted the air force’s advanced capabilities and professional competence. Equipped with the latest fighter aircraft and backed by unmatched technical skill, the PAF reaffirms its resolve to safeguard national sovereignty at all costs.