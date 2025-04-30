YouTuber ‘Ducky Bhai’ Granted Protective Bail in Reckless Driving Case

Pakistani YouTuber Saad ur Rehman, better known as Ducky Bhai, was granted protective bail by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday in connection with a reckless driving case. The court directed the 27-year-old content creator to appear before the relevant trial court by May 5, 2025. The decision was made during a hearing in which Ducky Bhai appeared with his legal team.

Rehman is facing charges for allegedly overspeeding and performing dangerous stunts while driving on a national highway. The case came to public attention after Rehman posted a video on social media showing him not only speeding but also driving without holding the steering wheel. The video went viral, sparking widespread backlash from social media users who condemned the risky behavior as a poor example for his large following.

In response, the motorway police swiftly registered a case against Rehman, citing violations of traffic laws. An official statement from the motorway police emphasized their commitment to maintaining safety on national highways and appealed to citizens to cooperate with efforts to enforce road safety regulations.

The court’s ruling allows Rehman temporary relief, but he will need to address the charges in court by the first week of May. This incident has added to the ongoing conversation about the responsibilities of influencers in promoting safe behavior on public roads.