Staff, resource shortages cripple Haripur wildlife division

HARIPUR: The Haripur Wildlife Division, a key conservation unit in Hazara, is struggling due to severe staff shortages and lack of essential resources, despite its upgrade to divisional status in April 2021.

Covering five game reserves, two waterfowl habitats, and critical ecological zones like the Bher and Makhniyal Protected Areas, the division operates with only 11 staff, including a single Divisional Forest Officer, one deputy ranger, and seven watchers — with seven sanctioned posts still vacant.

Two of the division’s official vehicles are out of service, leaving no transport for patrolling or field duties. Conservationists warn that the absence of adequate enforcement is exposing Haripur’s rich biodiversity to illegal hunting, particularly in areas frequented by bird hunters.

Local citizens and environmentalists are calling on Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and senior wildlife officials to urgently provide staff, vehicles, and infrastructure to prevent further degradation of protected ecosystems.