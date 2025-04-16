Fast-Food Worker Killed in Sheikhupura Attack, Police Fail to Arrest Suspect

A tragic incident unfolded in Sheikhupura on April 14 when a fast-food outlet worker was shot and killed by two assailants outside the franchise. The attack, which occurred during anti-Israel protests organized by the Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), has sparked outrage as police have failed to arrest the prime suspect despite conducting raids and detaining 40 individuals.

According to Sheikhupura Regional Police Officer (RPO) Athar Ismail, two men approached the outlet and one of them fired shots from outside the premises. The worker, identified as 45-year-old Asif Nawaz from Khan Colony, was struck by the bullets while working in the kitchen. He was rushed to a local hospital but tragically died from his injuries despite receiving medical treatment.

The attack occurred hours after the TLP held protests earlier in the day, which were assured to be non-violent. The police confirmed that the protests had dispersed before the shooting took place.

In response to the attack, Punjab Police and intelligence agencies initiated a search operation in Sheikhupura, arresting 40 suspects. However, the prime suspect remains at large. Punjab Police Chief Dr. Usman Anwar confirmed that the police had received a report at 11:05 PM on April 14 about the fatal shooting.

Security was also tightened at other branches of the same fast-food chain, and a forensic team from the Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) was called in for evidence collection. An FIR has been registered under sections 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Rawalpindi Attack

On Sunday, A group of 10-12 armed men stormed the KFC, harassing customers and threatening staff.