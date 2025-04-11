Govt set to launch National Youth Employment Policy, eyes 226,000 jobs annually

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is set to unveil its inaugural National Youth Employment Policy next week, a landmark initiative aimed at creating wide-ranging job opportunities for young people both domestically and overseas, officials said Friday.

The announcement was made by Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan, Chairman of the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, during a press conference in Islamabad. He said the new policy marks a major step in the government’s broader commitment to youth empowerment and economic inclusion.

“This policy is not just about jobs—it’s about delivering opportunities at the doorsteps of our youth,” Khan said, noting that the federal and provincial governments are working together to implement youth-focused development initiatives.

Khan highlighted that the policy aligns with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, under whose leadership a series of youth-focused programs have been launched across Pakistan. “The journey of progress and prosperity has begun. Our youth are our biggest asset, and this policy reflects that belief,” he said.

Central to this employment strategy is the Digital Youth Hub—Pakistan’s first integrated online platform launched under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP). The portal offers a one-stop destination for young Pakistanis to access opportunities in education, skills training, employment, entrepreneurship, civic engagement, and environmental awareness.

According to Khan, nearly one million youth—both male and female—have already registered on the Digital Youth Hub portal. He added that approximately 1.5 million job opportunities are currently listed, including both local and international openings.

He said the government has set an ambitious annual target of generating 226,000 jobs through the platform, emphasizing that digital access and data-driven solutions are key to scaling youth employment in today’s economy.

The launch of the National Youth Employment Policy comes at a time when Pakistan is facing high youth unemployment and a rapidly growing population entering the workforce. Experts say the new policy, if effectively implemented, could significantly improve labour market outcomes and help bridge the skills gap.