NATIONAL

Saudi Arabia implements limits on multiple-entry visas for 14 countries, including Pakistan

By News Desk

Saudi Arabia has announced new restrictions on multiple-entry visas for 14 countries, including Pakistan, affecting frequent travelers and families with relatives in the Kingdom. These measures, which are set to impact travel plans, are expected to lead to longer processing times for visa applications as agencies prepare for a higher volume of requests.

With the new rules in place, travelers from the affected countries will need to adjust their travel arrangements, with experts advising that visa applications be submitted well in advance to avoid delays. The hospitality and aviation industries are also likely to feel the effects, with airlines experiencing fluctuating ticket sales and potential declines in hotel bookings as short-term visitors reconsider their travel plans.

Saudi authorities have also emphasized the importance of complying with the new regulations, advising affected travelers to apply for mahram (male guardian) exemptions when applicable. Pilgrims are advised to wait for a notification once Hajj bookings open, with first-time pilgrims being prioritized.

As Saudi Arabia continues to implement these reforms, travelers should expect additional policy updates that may further adjust the visa process.

Previous article
Germany introduces new visa appointment system in Pakistan
