King Charles Shifted To ‘Alternate’ Cancer Treatment Amid Chemo-Related Complications

King Charles III has reportedly ended his chemotherapy treatment and turned to an alternative therapy, sparking concern within the British Royal Household and among health professionals. The monarch, who revealed his cancer diagnosis earlier this year, is said to have chosen Gerson Therapy — a non-conventional treatment that lacks scientific backing and is considered high-risk by medical experts.

Sources close to the Royal Household suggest the King’s decision was driven by the difficult side effects of chemotherapy. The Gerson method includes daily coffee enemas, up to 13 organic juices per day, and a mix of supplements, including B12 injections and cod liver oil. Though deeply personal, this move has alarmed medical advisors and raised questions about the treatment’s safety and cost.

Medical professionals have long criticized Gerson Therapy for its lack of clinical validation. Its expensive nature and invasive practices have only fueled controversy. Charles’s insistence on continuing with the regimen despite medical concerns has reportedly unsettled those around him.

So far, Buckingham Palace has not issued a formal statement regarding the decision to end chemotherapy. The King is said to be continuing his new treatment in private while maintaining only minimal royal duties under close medical supervision.

With Charles temporarily stepping back, Queen Camilla and Prince William have assumed greater visibility in official engagements. Princess Kate, who has also faced her own cancer battle, is gradually returning to public life as the Royal Family navigates through a period of transition.

The decision has cast uncertainty over the future of the monarchy, with Prince William increasingly seen as a central figure during his father’s treatment. As public attention grows, King Charles’s health — and the implications of his personal medical choices — remain a defining issue for the royal institution moving forward.