Rajab Butt Apologizes From Masjid Al-Haram Over Perfume Named ‘295’

Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt, facing legal charges over his controversial perfume launch named “295,” has issued a public apology while performing Umrah, insisting he meant no harm and appealing for justice.

The backlash began when Butt introduced a perfume titled “295,” referencing Pakistan’s blasphemy laws, in a YouTube vlog. The product name drew criticism from religious groups, including Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), which accused him of disrespecting religious sentiments.

Haider Ali Shah Gillani, a TLP leader, filed a complaint under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) and Section 295-A of the Pakistan Penal Code. The police charge sheet, now confirmed by officials, alleges blasphemy and cybercrime offenses, carrying a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years upon conviction.

In response, Butt deleted the perfume’s promotional content and announced the product’s discontinuation. He later shared a video from Masjid al-Haram, dressed in Ihram and reciting Darood Sharif, declaring his devotion to the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and swearing that he had no intention to offend.

“My wealth, life, parents, and every drop of my blood are devoted to the Prophet (PBUH),” he said. “I swear at this holy place that I did nothing intentionally,” Butt added, urging people to “cleanse their hearts” and reconsider the charges against him.

Butt also claimed that a portion of his original video—where he reportedly clarified his intentions—had been edited out, causing a misinterpretation. Holding the Quran in his apology video, he reaffirmed his respect for Pakistan’s blasphemy laws and expressed remorse for his words during the product launch.

This incident follows a previous legal issue earlier in the year when Butt pleaded guilty to possessing an undocumented lion cub gifted at his wedding. He avoided jail by agreeing to produce awareness content on animal rights.

In his latest appeal, Butt called on religious scholars, the Punjab government, and the Pakistan Army to review the case, insisting that the accusations are based on a misunderstanding. He concluded by seeking forgiveness from Allah, the Prophet (PBUH), and the Muslim community for any unintentional offense.