Chinese vice president calls for closer China-Singapore cooperation

BEIJING: Chinese Vice President Han Zheng met with Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Wednesday in Beijing.

He highlighted the need for both sides to strengthen cooperation to promote regional and world peace and development.

Han said that over the past year, China-Singapore relations have witnessed steady and in-depth development. Noting that China’s development has benefited from reform and opening up, he said that China will remain committed to high-level opening-up and high-quality development.

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Singapore. Han said China is willing to take the chance to promote bilateral cooperation and push for greater development of the China-Singapore all-round, high-quality, future-oriented partnership, which, Han said, will contribute to regional and world peace and development.

Hailing China’s development achievements, Heng said that under the current situation, all parties should adhere to opening up and cooperation and safeguard multilateral mechanisms.

Singapore is willing to continue to actively participate in China’s development process and is full of confidence in the development of bilateral relations, Heng said.