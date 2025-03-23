Senior journalist Mushtaq Paracha passes away in Nowshera, journalist and political leaders pay tribute

NOWSHERA: President of Nowshera Press Club and senior journalist Mushtaq Ahmad Paracha passed away from cardiac arrest early Saturday.

The funeral prayer was held in Nowshera Kalan Town, followed by burial in his ancestral graveyard in Banar, Nowshera Kalan. A large number of people attended the funeral, including journalists, political and social figures, religious leaders, government officials, and relatives.

He became ill after a brief two-day sickness and was being transported to a local hospital when he passed away.

Mushtaq Paracha began his journalistic career in 1985 with the daily newspaper Jihad. He later worked as a crime reporter at Daily Mashriq, Peshawar, under editor Abdul Waheed Yousafi. He was eventually appointed as the district correspondent for Nowshera. In 2002, he became the Geo News correspondent from Nowshera and also contributed to The News International, news agency APP, and Daily Jang.

Throughout his career, Paracha was known for reporting on political, social, and governmental matters. He served multiple terms as president of the Nowshera Press Club and played a role in the construction of the club building. He was active in addressing the issues faced by fellow journalists.

A condolence meeting was held at Nowshera Press Club. Senior member and finance secretary Haji Zahoor Ahmad chaired the gathering. Attendees included Wajid Ali, Shahenshah Khalid Nazir, Kamran Khattak, Muhammad Shahid, Bakht Bisyar, Nisar Ahmad Khan, Syed Qasim Shah, Nasir Khan, Tafheem-ur-Rehman, Noor Khaliq Khattak, Jehanzaib Khattak, Pir Tajmir Shah, and Syed Waliullah Shah.

Speakers acknowledged Mushtaq Paracha’s efforts for the welfare of journalists and his contributions to the press club. They noted his role in the development of journalism in Nowshera and said his passing had created a void in the profession.

His funeral was attended by Adviser to the Prime Minister Pervez Khattak, provincial Minister Mian Khaliq-ur-Rehman, Pirzada Shamsul Ameen of Manki Sharif, Awami National Party provincial president Mian Iftikhar Hussain, former minister Barrister Mian Feroz Jamal Shah Kakakhel, JUI-Sami leader Abdul Haq Sani, deputy head of Darul Uloom Haqqania Akora Khattak Maulana Rashidul Haq Haqqani, Maulana Yousaf Shah, former minister Syed Zahir Ali Shah, MPAs Zar Alam Khan and Ashfaq Khan, among others.

Senior politician and former Senator Salim Saifullah Khan also expressed condolences. In his message, he extended sympathies to Paracha’s family and the journalist community. He acknowledged Paracha’s service in journalism and his leadership of the Nowshera Press Club.

Salim Saifullah Khan described Paracha’s passing as a loss for journalism in the region. He offered prayers for the deceased and wished strength for the bereaved family.