India outperform New Zealand to lift Champions Trophy 2025 for a third time

DUBAI: Rohit Sharma led India mounted a successful chase of a 252-run target against New Zealand on Sunday to win the ICC Champions Trophy at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Skipper Sharma was the top scorer with 76, while Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul helped take the Indian side to victory after losing five wickets.

Set to chase 252, India got over the line over the loss of six wickets and six balls to spare to lift the trophy.

With the victory in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, India have now won the tournament for a record third time in history.

India were off to a flying start in their chase as their openers gave them an opening stand of 105 in 18.3 overs before Shubman Gill’s dismissal after scoring 31 off 50 balls.

Virat Kohli then joined his Rohit Sharma in the middle and his inning lasted just two balls in which he made one run.

Shreyas Iyer arrived at the crease to take on the chase alongside Rohit Sharma.

The India captain’s 76 off 83 balls inning, however, came to an end on the very first delivery of the 26th over as India lost their third wicket on 122 runs.

Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel then stitched a 61-run partnership to take India to 183 in 38.3 overs.

Iyer was dismissed after scoring 48 off 62 deliveries, bringing wicketkeeping batter KL Rahul to join Axar Patel.

Patel departed after scoring 29 off 40 balls as India needed 49 runs to win the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Hardik Pandya scored 18 off 18 deliveries and was involved in a crucial 38-run partnership with KL Rahul.

Ravindra Jadeja arrived at the crease to join KL Rahul, with India needing 11 off 15 deliveries to win the ultimate game.

Rahul remained unbeaten on 34 as India chased down the 252-run target in 49 overs.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchell scored an anchoring fifty as New Zealand set a 252-run target for India in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Opening batters Will Young and Rachin Ravindra looked solid after New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first in the ultimate game of the tournament.

India’s Varun Chakravarthy got the first breakthrough for his team when he dismissed Young on 15 off 23. His opening partner Rachin Ravindra soon followed him to the dugout after scoring 37 off 29 as New Zealand lost both their openers on 69 in 10 overs.

Experienced batter Kane Williamson’s short stay of 11 at the crease was ended by Kuldeep Yadav, bringing Tom Latham to join Daryl Mitchell at the crease.

However, Latham departed after scoring 14 off 30 deliveries, leaving New Zealand struggling at 108 for the loss of four wickets in the Champions Trophy 2025 final.

Glenn Phillips was then involved in a crucial 57-run partnership with Daryl Mitchell to take his side to 165 before his dismissal after making 34 off 52 deliveries.

Mitchell’s 63 off 101 balls ended in the 45th over when he was caught by Rohit Sharam off Mohammed Shami.

Michael Bracewell played an unbeaten 53-run knock as New Zealand finished their inning at 251/7 in 50 overs.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav took two wickets each while Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked up apiece.

India reached the finals by beating Australia by four wickets in the first semi-final played in Dubai while New Zealand booked their spot in the grand finale by beating South Africa in Lahore.

India is playing the Champions Trophy 2025 final with an unchanged team, while NZ team has made one change.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.

New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner(c), Kyle Jamieson, William ORourke, Nathan Smith.

In a recent interview with the ICC, Ravi Shastri made his predictions about the Player of the Match of the Champions Trophy 2025 final and the Player of the Tournament.

“Player of the Match, I would go for an all-rounder. I’ll say Axar Patel or Ravindra Jadeja from India. From New Zealand, I think that Glenn Phillips has something up. He might just show flashes of brilliance in the field. He might come and smash a cameo of 40, 50 and probably surprise you by taking a wicket or two,” the former Indian cricketer said.

Ravi Shastri named Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Rachin Ravindra as three players to play crucial roles for their respective sides.