Spanish police nick 10 Pakistanis over terrorism charges

MADRID: Spanish authorities claimed to have arrested 10 Pakistani nationals on terrorism charges in a large-scale operation targeting an alleged extremist network involved in inciting violence.

According to a statement issued by the Spanish authorities, the arrests were made in a joint operation conducted by the Mossos d’Esquadra (Catalan police), the Spanish National Police, and Italian law enforcement. One additional suspect was taken into custody in the Italian city of Piacenza.

The latest arrests took place on the night of March 3 in various locations, including Montcada i Reixac, Sant Adrià de Besòs, Sabadell, and Santa Coloma de Gramenet. The operation follows earlier detentions of five individuals in 2022 and 14 in 2023, bringing the total number of suspects held in connection with the case to 30.

Authorities have so far ruled out any external connections, stating that the organization’s center of operations was within Spain. The alleged leader of the group is said to be a 55-year-old Pakistani citizen.

Investigators have linked the group to an extremist organization that used encrypted messaging platforms to issue violent directives and glorify attacks carried out in Europe and Pakistan over accusations of blasphemy. Some individuals within the network had reportedly begun identifying specific targets in Europe for potential attacks.

Authorities also revealed that a separate online group, led by one of the arrested women, was exclusively made up of female members. The group was allegedly involved in spreading extremist propaganda and assisting in the selection of potential targets.