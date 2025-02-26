Entertainment

Kate Beckinsale Shares Heartbreaking Plea for ‘Irreplaceable’ Mother Amid Cancer Battle

By Web Desk

Actress Kate Beckinsale has made an emotional appeal to fans, asking for prayers and support for her mother, Judy Loe, who is battling stage 4 cancer. Beckinsale, 51, returned to Instagram on Tuesday after deleting all her previous posts, sharing a heartfelt tribute alongside videos of her mother.

“I wasn’t going to come back to Instagram, but anyone who has a spare prayer or magic or miracle or sunbeam, please send it to my mama,” she wrote. Calling her mother “extraordinary” and “irreplaceable,” the Underworld star also shared a personal prayer for her well-being.

While Beckinsale did not provide further details about her mother’s health, she responded to a fan’s well-wishes with a blunt reply: “It is not.”

The actress has been open about her struggles over the past year, revealing that grief and stress from her stepfather’s passing and her mother’s illness led to a six-week hospital stay. In response to body-shaming comments online, she previously explained that grief had caused severe health complications, including a medical condition that left her vomiting blood.

Earlier this year, on the first anniversary of her stepfather Roy Battersby’s passing, Beckinsale reflected on the deep impact of his death and the lasting trauma of losing both her father and stepfather. She also criticized the American healthcare system, revealing that she had exhausted her savings while caring for him.

As Beckinsale continues to support her mother through her battle, fans and fellow celebrities have flooded her post with messages of love and encouragement.

