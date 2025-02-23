PTI-backed candidates win top slots of LHCBA, IHCBA

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Hamid Khan Group’s Malik Asif Naswana was elected as president Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) by defeating Asma Jahangir Group’s Saqib Akram Gondal while the group’s candidate also grabbed top slot of the Islamabad High Court Bar Association.

According to the LHCBA annual elections result, PTI-backed Asif Naswana obtained 7050 votes while Abdul Rehman Ranjha was elected as Vice President of LHCBA by getting 8225 votes.

Similarly, Farrukh Ilyas Cheema became the Secretary of the Bar by obtaining 6833 votes.

Earlier, the voting timing for annual elections of the Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) has ended which began at 9am and continued uninterrupted until 5pm.

Seven candidates were vying for three key positions, including the president. A tight contest is expected between presidential candidates Saqib Akram Gondal of Asma Jahangir Group and Asif Naswana from Hamid Khan Group. For the seat of LHCBA Secretary, Farukh Ilyas Cheema and Qasim Ijaz Samra are facing each other, while for vice president, three candidates – Sheikh Haseeb Bin Yousaf, Abdul Rehman Ranjha, and Abdul Razzaq Chadhar are in the race.

Hassam Bin Shoaib Kamboh has already been elected unopposed as finance secretary. Election Board Chairman Shahzad Ahmed Mand said that out of the total 44,232 members, 30,763 registered voters were eligible to cast their votes in a biometric system. He added that 2,287 women and 28,476 men will exercise their voting rights. Seven polling booths have been set up, equipped with 120 computers to facilitate the voting process.

Wajid Gillani elected as President IHCBA

Meanwhile, PTI-supported candidate Wajid Gillani was elected as President of Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) by obtaining 976 votes, against Abdul Wahid Qureshi who bagged only 704 votes.

Azam Nazir Tarar-backed Manzoor Judge was elected as Secretary of Islamabad High Court Bar, by grabbing 844 votes against Qasim Nawaz Abbasi who got 828 votes.

Ifthar Ahmed Bajwa won the seat of vice president by getting 896 votes. The runner up Raja Manzar Ali Kayani got 673 votes. Bushra Haque Raja won the seat of Additional Secretary by obtaining 825 votes. Palusha Ayaz Khan stood second with 815 votes. Imran Ashfaq won the seat of joint secretary by getting 955 votes. The runner Syed Zahir Shah got 655 votes. Fazal Moula won the post of Finance Secretary with 966 votes, the runner up Mohsin Abbasi came got 604 votes.