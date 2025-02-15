Kanye West Responds to Resurfaced $250K Sex Tape Allegations Amid Bianca Censori Split

Kanye West has addressed the resurfacing of a decade-old alleged sex tape scandal after Hollywood fixer Kevin “KB” Blatt claimed to have helped suppress its release. West, 47, responded on X (formerly Twitter) Friday night, writing, “THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN.”

Blatt, a former marketing and PR specialist in the adult entertainment industry, alleged in an Instagram story that he helped prevent the tape’s release in 2012. He also took a personal jab at West, referencing the rapper’s past antisemitic remarks. “Yeah, this JEW didn’t forget about what a horrible performance and small [emoji] you had …” Blatt wrote.

The sex tape allegedly featured West and an unidentified woman and was reportedly discovered on a laptop that West’s cousin, Lawrence Franklin, obtained. According to Franklin, West paid over $250,000 to prevent its release and ensure no copies existed. The rapper even referenced the incident in his 2016 song Real Friends, rapping, “I had a cousin that stole my laptop that I was f—kin’ b*****s on / Paid that n—a 250,000 just to get it from him.”

Blatt’s comments surfaced on the same day that West and his second wife, Bianca Censori, reportedly split. An insider told Page Six that Censori was exhausted from West’s behavior, particularly his controversial decision to sell swastika merchandise. “She’s been through so many crazy moments, but this one may be unsurvivable,” the source claimed.